NCHSFB Week 8 Schedule
Here is the North Carolina high school football schedule for Week 8 of the 2018 season.
FRIDAY OCT 5th
AL Brown @ Central Cabarrus
Albemarle @ North Rowan
Anson County @ East Montgomery
Apex Friendship @ Garner
Ashbrook @ Crest
Ashe County @ North Wilkes
Asheville @ Tuscola
Asheville School @ Metrolina Christian
Ashley @ North Brunswick
Athens Drive @ Jordan
Atkins @ Forbush
Bear Grass Charter @ Northwest Halifax
Berry Academy @ Harding
Bessemer City @ Union Academy
Bethel Christian @ Northeast Academy
Brevard @ East Henderson
Broughton @ Enloe
Bunker Hill @ Draughn
Bunn @ Vance County
CD Owen @ Polk County
Carolina Christian Cavaliers @ Hickory Hawks
Cary @ Green Hope
Central Davidson @ Ledford
Chapel Hill @ Cedar Ridge
Charlotte Country Day @ Charlotte Christian
Chase @ Shelby
Chatham Central @ West Montgomery
Cherokee @ Rosman
Cherryville @ Mountain Island Charter
Christ School @ Rabun Gap-Nacoochee GA
Christ the King @ Providence Day
Commonwealth @ Carolina Pride
Corinth Holders @ Heritage
Covenant Day @ Charlotte Latin
Cox Mille @ Concord
Cramer @ Burns
Currituck @ Pasquotank
DH Conley @ CB Aycock
Davie County @ RJ Reynolds
Dixon @ Croatan
Douglas Byrd @ Terry Sanford
Dudley @ Ben Smith
East Bladen @ Fairmont
East Carteret @ Southwest Onslow
East Columbus @ South Columbus
East Duplin @ Goldsboro
East Forsyth @ West Forsyth
East Meck @ Garinger
East Rowan @ West Rowan
East Surry @ Bishop McGuinness
East Wake @ Cleveland
Eastern Guilford @ Asheboro
Eastern Randolph @ High Point Andrews
Faith Christian @ Southampton Academy
Fike @ Southern Nash
First Flight @ Bertie
Forest Hills @ West Stanly
Freedom @ Alexander Central
Graham @ Bartlett Yancey
Gray’s Creek @ Overhills
Greene Central @ North Lenoir
Grimsley @ Ragsdale
Halifax Academy @ Community Christian
Harrells Christian @ Fayetteville Christian
Hendersonville @ Franklin
Hibriten @ FT Foard
Hickory Ridge @ Rocky River
High Point Central @ Northwest Guilford
High Point Christian @ Cannon School
Hillside @ Southern Durham
Holly Springs @ Apex
Holmes @ Camden County
Hopewell @ North Meck
Hough @ Lake Norman
Hunter Huss @ Kings Mountain
JF Webb @ Granville Central
JM Robinson @ Northwest Cabarrus
Jack Britt @ Richmond County
James Kenan @ Midway
Kipp Pride @ Rocky Mount Prep
Laney @ New Hanover
Lee County @Harnett Central
Lejeune @ Trask
Lexington @ East Davidson
Lincolnton @ Bandys
Louisburg @ Roanoke Rapids
Madison @ Avery County
Maiden @ Lake Norman Charter
Mallard Creek @ West Charlotte
Manteo @ Gates County
McDowell @ South Caldwell
McMichael @ Morehead
Middle Creek @ Fuquay-Varina
Millbrook @ Leesville Road
Mooresville @ Vance
Monroe @ Cuthbertson
Mount Airy @ North Stokes
Mount Tabor @ North Forsyth
Mountain Heritage @ Mitchell
Myers Park @ Butler
Nash Central @ Farmville Central
Newton-Conover @ West Lincoln
North Buncombe @ North Henderson
North Duplin @ Lakewood
North Gaston @ Forestview
North Iredell @ Carson
North Johnston @ Beddingfield
North Lincoln @ East Lincoln
North Pitt @ SouthWest Edgecombe
North Surry @ Surry Central
Northampton @ Southeast Halifax
Northeastern @ Hertford County
Northern Guilford @ Eastern Alamance
Northern Nash @ Hunt
Northside-Jax @ Jacksonville
Northwood @ East Chapel Hill
Orange @ Northern Durham
Pamlico @ Southside
Parkland @ Western Guilford
Parkwood @ Marvin Ridge
Patton @ East Burke
Perquimans @ Washington County
Piedmont @ Weddington
Pine Lake Prep @ Highland Tech
Pinecrest @ Purnell Swett
Pisgah @ Smoky Mountain
Porter Ridge @ Independence
Princeton @ Union
R-S Central @ East Eutherford
Randleman @ Jordan-Matthews
Reagan @ Glenn
Red Springs @ South Robeson
Reidsville @ Carrboro
Richlands @ Pender
Riverside-Durham @ Panther Creek
Robbinsville @ Hayesville
Rockingham @ Northeast Guilford
Rocky Mount @ Franklinton
Rocky Mount Academy @ Arendell Parrott Academy
Rosewood @ Hobbton
Sanderson @ Cardinal Gibbons
Scotland County @ Hoke County
Seventy-First @ Lumberton
South Central @ Eastern Wayne
South Creek @ Riverside-Martin
South Davidson @ North Stanly
South Granville @ Warren County
South Iredell @ Statesville
South Johnston @ Clayton
South Lenoir @ West Craven
South Meck @ Ardrey Kell
South Point @ East Gaston
South Stanly @ North Moore
South Stokes @ Winston-Salem Prep
South View @ EE Smith
Southern Alamance @ Southeast Guilford
Southern Guilford @ Southwestern Randolph
Southern Lee @ Union Pines
Southern Wayne @ New Bern
St. David’s @ Grace Christian
Starmount @ East Wilkes
Swain County @ Andrews
Sun Valley @ Charlotte Catholic
TC Roberson @ Erwin
Thomas Jefferson @ Community School of Davidson
Thomasville @ North Davidson
Topsail @ South Brunswick
Trinity @ Providence Grove
Trinity Christian @ North Raleigh Christian
Village Christian @ Sandhills Titans
Wake Christian @ Ravenscroft
Wake Forest @ Knightdale
Wakefield @ Rolesville
Walkertown @ Carver
Wallace-Rose Hill @ Spring Creek
Washington @ Ayden-Grifton
Watauga @ Hickory
Weldon @ North Edgecombe
West Bladen @ Whiteville
West Brunswick @ Hoggard West Caldwell @ St. Stephens
West Carteret @ Havelock
West Columbus @ St. Pauls
West Davidson @ South Rowan
West Henderson @ Enka
West Johnston @ Smithfield-Selma
West Meck @ Olympic
West Wilkes @ Alleghany
Western Alamance @ Person
Western Harnett @ Triton
Westover @ Cape Fear
White Oak @ Swansboro
Wilkes Central @ Elkin