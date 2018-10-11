Here is the schedule/results from Week 9 of the NC high school football season.

WEDNESDAY OCT 10th

East Columbus 18, South Robeson 12

Faith Christian 62, Cary Christian 0

Gates County 49, Perquimans 6

Havelock 64, White Oak 0

JH Rose 55, Southern Wayne 0

North Edgecombe 44, Southeast Halifax 18

Northside-Jax 49, Swansboro 0

Southwest Onslow 62, Lejeune 0

Trask 35, East Carteret 33

Wallace-Rose Hill 68, Midway 0

Washington 50, South Lenoir 8





THURSDAY OCT 11th

South Brunswick @ North Brunswick





FRIDAY OCT 12th

AC Reynolds @ Asheville

Alexander Central @ McDowell

Andrews @ Cherokee

Apex @ Fuquay Varina

Apex Friendship @ Middle Creek

Ashbrook @ Kings Mountain

Asheboro @ Southern Guilford

Avery County @ Polk County

Ayden-Grifton @ Kinston

Bartlett Yancey @ Carrboro

Bear Grass Charter @ Columbia

Beddingfield @ North Pitt

Ben Smith @ Southwest Guilford

Berry Academy @ South Meck

Bishop McGuinness @ North Stokes

Cannon School @ Christ the King

Cape Fear @ South View

Cardinal Gibbons @ Millbrook

Carolina Pride @ Covenant Day

Carver @ North Surry

Central Cabarrus @ Northwest Cabarrus

Charlotte Catholic @ Piedmont

Charlotte Christian @ Metrolina Christian

Charlotte Latin @ Christ School

Cleveland @ Smithfield-Selma

Clinton @ Goldsboro

Community School of Davidson @ Mountain Island Charter

Concord @ JM Robinson

Concord First Assembly @ Quality Education Academy

Corinth Holders @ Wake Forest

Cox Mill @ AL Brown

Cramer @ North Gaston

Crest @ Hunter Huss

Cummings @ Reidsville

Currituck @ Northeastern

Cuthbertson @ Marvin Ridge

DH Conley @ New Bern

Draughn @ Hibriten

EE Smith @ Pine Forest

East Burke @ Bunker Hill

East Chapel Hill @ Graham

East Davidson @ Central Davidson

East Gaston @ Chase

East Henderson @ Pisgah

East Lincoln @ Bandys

East Montgomery @ Forest Hills

East Rowan @ Carson

East Wake @ Clayton

East Wilkes @ Alleghany

Eastern Alamance @ Rockingham

Eastern Wayne @ CB Aycock

Enka @ TC Roberson

Enloe @ Southeast Raleigh

Fayetteville Christian @ Northside Christian

First Flight @ Hertford County

Forestview @ Burns

Franklin @ Brevard

Franklinton @ Fike

Garinger @ Porter Ridge

Garner @ Holly Springs

Gladiator Sports Academy @ Statesville Christian

Glenn @ East Forsyth

Granville Central @ Bunn

Grace Christian @ Arendell Parrott Academy

Green Hope @ Athens Drive

Grimsley @ High Point Central

Harding @ Ardrey Kell

Heritage @ Wakefield

Hickory @ West Caldwell

Hickory Hawks @ Robbinsville

High Point Andrews @ Randleman

Highland Tech @ Thomas Jefferson

Hillside @ Orange

Hobbton @ Princeton

Hoggard @ Ashley

Hoke County @ Richmond County

Hopewell @ Mallard Creek

Independence @ Butler

JF Webb @ Warren County

Jacksonville @ West Carteret

Jordan @ Riverside-Durham

Jordan-Matthews @ Trinity

Lake Norman @ Mooresville

Lake Norman Charter @ Newton-Conover

Lakewood @ Rosewood

Lawrence Academy @ Halifax Academy

Ledford @ Salisbury

Leesville Road @ Broughton

McMichael @ Western Alamance

Mitchell @ Madison

Monroe @ Sun Valley

Mount Airy @ South Stokes

Mount Pleasant @ Anson

Mountain Heritage @ CD Owen

Murphy @ Hayesville

Myers Park @ Hickory Ridge

New Hanover @ West Brunswick

North Davidson @ Lexington

North Forsyth @ Parkland

North Henderson @ West Henderson

North Johnston @ Farmville Central

North Lenoir @ Vance County

North Lincoln @ Maiden

North Meck @ Hough

North Moore @ South Davidson

North Raleigh Christian @ Village Christian

North Rowan @ Chatham Central

North Stanly @ Albemarle

North Wake Saints @ Harrells Christian

North Wilkes @ Elkin

Northampton @ Northwest Halifax

Northeast Guilford @ Morehead

Northside-Pinetown @ South Creek

Northwest Guilford @ Page

Overhills @ Douglas Byrd

Panther Creek @ Cary

Pender @ Dixon

Person @ Northern Guilford

Pine Lake Prep @ Bessemer City

Pinecrest @ Lumberton

Providence Day @ Charlotte Country Day

Providence Grove @ Wheatmore

Purnell Swett @ Jack Britt

RJ Reynolds @ Reagan

Ravenscroft @ Trinity Christian

Richlands @ Croatan

Roanoke Rapids @ South Granville

Rocky Mount @ Hunt

Rocky Mount Prep @ Weldon

Rocky River @ East Meck

Rolesville @ Knightdale

Rosman @ Swain County

Scotland County @ Seventy-First

Shelby @ R-S Central

Smoky Mountain @ Hendersonville

South Caldwell @ Freedom

South Columbus @ Fairmont

South Johnston @ West Johnston

South Point @ East Rutherford

South Rowan @ Thomasville

South Stanly @ West Montgomery

Southampton Academy @ Rocky Mount Academy

Southeast Guilford @ Eastern Guilford

Southern Durham @ Northwood

Southern Lee @ Harnett Central

Southern Nash @ Northern Nash

SouthLake Christian @ High Point Christian

SouthWest Edgecombe @ Nash Central

Southwestern Randolph @ Williams

Spring Creek @ James Kenan

St. Pauls @ East Bladen

St. Stephens @ Watauga

Statesville @ North Iredell

Surry Central @ Forbush

Tarboro @ Pamlico

Terry Sanford @ Westover

Topsail @ Laney

Triton @ Union Pines

Tuscola @ North Buncombe

Union @ North Duplin

Union Academy @ Cherryville

Vance @ West Charlotte

Victory Christian @ Hickory Grove Christian

Washington @ Holmes

Weddington @ Parkwood

West Craven @ Greene Central

West Bladen @ West Columbus

West Davidson @ Oak Grove

West Forsyth @ Davie County

West Iredell @ Patton

West Lincoln @ Lincolnton

West Meck @ Providence

West Rowan @ South Iredell

West Stokes @ Atkins

West Wilkes @ Starmount

Western Guilford @ Dudley

Western Harnett @ Lee County

Whiteville @ Red Springs

Wilkes Central @ Ashe County

Winston-Salem Prep @ East Surry