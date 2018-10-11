NCHSFB Week 9 Schedule/Results
Here is the schedule/results from Week 9 of the NC high school football season.
WEDNESDAY OCT 10th
East Columbus 18, South Robeson 12
Faith Christian 62, Cary Christian 0
Gates County 49, Perquimans 6
Havelock 64, White Oak 0
JH Rose 55, Southern Wayne 0
North Edgecombe 44, Southeast Halifax 18
Northside-Jax 49, Swansboro 0
Southwest Onslow 62, Lejeune 0
Trask 35, East Carteret 33
Wallace-Rose Hill 68, Midway 0
Washington 50, South Lenoir 8
THURSDAY OCT 11th
South Brunswick @ North Brunswick
FRIDAY OCT 12th
AC Reynolds @ Asheville
Alexander Central @ McDowell
Andrews @ Cherokee
Apex @ Fuquay Varina
Apex Friendship @ Middle Creek
Ashbrook @ Kings Mountain
Asheboro @ Southern Guilford
Avery County @ Polk County
Ayden-Grifton @ Kinston
Bartlett Yancey @ Carrboro
Bear Grass Charter @ Columbia
Beddingfield @ North Pitt
Ben Smith @ Southwest Guilford
Berry Academy @ South Meck
Bishop McGuinness @ North Stokes
Cannon School @ Christ the King
Cape Fear @ South View
Cardinal Gibbons @ Millbrook
Carolina Pride @ Covenant Day
Carver @ North Surry
Central Cabarrus @ Northwest Cabarrus
Charlotte Catholic @ Piedmont
Charlotte Christian @ Metrolina Christian
Charlotte Latin @ Christ School
Cleveland @ Smithfield-Selma
Clinton @ Goldsboro
Community School of Davidson @ Mountain Island Charter
Concord @ JM Robinson
Concord First Assembly @ Quality Education Academy
Corinth Holders @ Wake Forest
Cox Mill @ AL Brown
Cramer @ North Gaston
Crest @ Hunter Huss
Cummings @ Reidsville
Currituck @ Northeastern
Cuthbertson @ Marvin Ridge
DH Conley @ New Bern
Draughn @ Hibriten
EE Smith @ Pine Forest
East Burke @ Bunker Hill
East Chapel Hill @ Graham
East Davidson @ Central Davidson
East Gaston @ Chase
East Henderson @ Pisgah
East Lincoln @ Bandys
East Montgomery @ Forest Hills
East Rowan @ Carson
East Wake @ Clayton
East Wilkes @ Alleghany
Eastern Alamance @ Rockingham
Eastern Wayne @ CB Aycock
Enka @ TC Roberson
Enloe @ Southeast Raleigh
Fayetteville Christian @ Northside Christian
First Flight @ Hertford County
Forestview @ Burns
Franklin @ Brevard
Franklinton @ Fike
Garinger @ Porter Ridge
Garner @ Holly Springs
Gladiator Sports Academy @ Statesville Christian
Glenn @ East Forsyth
Granville Central @ Bunn
Grace Christian @ Arendell Parrott Academy
Green Hope @ Athens Drive
Grimsley @ High Point Central
Harding @ Ardrey Kell
Heritage @ Wakefield
Hickory @ West Caldwell
Hickory Hawks @ Robbinsville
High Point Andrews @ Randleman
Highland Tech @ Thomas Jefferson
Hillside @ Orange
Hobbton @ Princeton
Hoggard @ Ashley
Hoke County @ Richmond County
Hopewell @ Mallard Creek
Independence @ Butler
JF Webb @ Warren County
Jacksonville @ West Carteret
Jordan @ Riverside-Durham
Jordan-Matthews @ Trinity
Lake Norman @ Mooresville
Lake Norman Charter @ Newton-Conover
Lakewood @ Rosewood
Lawrence Academy @ Halifax Academy
Ledford @ Salisbury
Leesville Road @ Broughton
McMichael @ Western Alamance
Mitchell @ Madison
Monroe @ Sun Valley
Mount Airy @ South Stokes
Mount Pleasant @ Anson
Mountain Heritage @ CD Owen
Murphy @ Hayesville
Myers Park @ Hickory Ridge
New Hanover @ West Brunswick
North Davidson @ Lexington
North Forsyth @ Parkland
North Henderson @ West Henderson
North Johnston @ Farmville Central
North Lenoir @ Vance County
North Lincoln @ Maiden
North Meck @ Hough
North Moore @ South Davidson
North Raleigh Christian @ Village Christian
North Rowan @ Chatham Central
North Stanly @ Albemarle
North Wake Saints @ Harrells Christian
North Wilkes @ Elkin
Northampton @ Northwest Halifax
Northeast Guilford @ Morehead
Northside-Pinetown @ South Creek
Northwest Guilford @ Page
Overhills @ Douglas Byrd
Panther Creek @ Cary
Pender @ Dixon
Person @ Northern Guilford
Pine Lake Prep @ Bessemer City
Pinecrest @ Lumberton
Providence Day @ Charlotte Country Day
Providence Grove @ Wheatmore
Purnell Swett @ Jack Britt
RJ Reynolds @ Reagan
Ravenscroft @ Trinity Christian
Richlands @ Croatan
Roanoke Rapids @ South Granville
Rocky Mount @ Hunt
Rocky Mount Prep @ Weldon
Rocky River @ East Meck
Rolesville @ Knightdale
Rosman @ Swain County
Scotland County @ Seventy-First
Shelby @ R-S Central
Smoky Mountain @ Hendersonville
South Caldwell @ Freedom
South Columbus @ Fairmont
South Johnston @ West Johnston
South Point @ East Rutherford
South Rowan @ Thomasville
South Stanly @ West Montgomery
Southampton Academy @ Rocky Mount Academy
Southeast Guilford @ Eastern Guilford
Southern Durham @ Northwood
Southern Lee @ Harnett Central
Southern Nash @ Northern Nash
SouthLake Christian @ High Point Christian
SouthWest Edgecombe @ Nash Central
Southwestern Randolph @ Williams
Spring Creek @ James Kenan
St. Pauls @ East Bladen
St. Stephens @ Watauga
Statesville @ North Iredell
Surry Central @ Forbush
Tarboro @ Pamlico
Terry Sanford @ Westover
Topsail @ Laney
Triton @ Union Pines
Tuscola @ North Buncombe
Union @ North Duplin
Union Academy @ Cherryville
Vance @ West Charlotte
Victory Christian @ Hickory Grove Christian
Washington @ Holmes
Weddington @ Parkwood
West Craven @ Greene Central
West Bladen @ West Columbus
West Davidson @ Oak Grove
West Forsyth @ Davie County
West Iredell @ Patton
West Lincoln @ Lincolnton
West Meck @ Providence
West Rowan @ South Iredell
West Stokes @ Atkins
West Wilkes @ Starmount
Western Guilford @ Dudley
Western Harnett @ Lee County
Whiteville @ Red Springs
Wilkes Central @ Ashe County
Winston-Salem Prep @ East Surry