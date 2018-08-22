NCPreps.com has announced the VTO Sports Players of the Week for Week 1 of the 2018 North Carolina High School football season. We want to congratulate the following two student-athletes on their great performances on Friday night.

Mitjonta Stanley - Holmes HS

EASTERN NORTH CAROLINA: RB Mitjonta Stanley – Holmes High School (Edenton NC) Stanley, 5-11 170 junior led the Aces to a huge 52-27 win over First Flight by rushing 17 times for 326 yards with 7 touchdowns.

Austin Fekete - Community School of Davidson

WESTERN NORTH CAROLINA: QB Austin Fekete – Community School of Davidson (Davidson NC) Fekete had one of the top passing performances nation-wide as he led the Spartans to a 55-27 win over North Moore. The 6-3 175 senior completed 21 of 29 passes for 380 yards with 5 touchdowns. He also added a rushing score as well.