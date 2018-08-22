Ticker
NCPreps Announces VTO Sports Players of the Week for Week 1

Deana King • NCPreps.com
Publisher

NCPreps.com has announced the VTO Sports Players of the Week for Week 1 of the 2018 North Carolina High School football season.

We want to congratulate the following two student-athletes on their great performances on Friday night.

Mitjonta Stanley - Holmes HS

EASTERN NORTH CAROLINA: RB Mitjonta Stanley – Holmes High School (Edenton NC)

Stanley, 5-11 170 junior led the Aces to a huge 52-27 win over First Flight by rushing 17 times for 326 yards with 7 touchdowns.

Austin Fekete - Community School of Davidson

WESTERN NORTH CAROLINA: QB Austin Fekete – Community School of Davidson (Davidson NC)

Fekete had one of the top passing performances nation-wide as he led the Spartans to a 55-27 win over North Moore. The 6-3 175 senior completed 21 of 29 passes for 380 yards with 5 touchdowns. He also added a rushing score as well.

Each week NCPreps.com and VTO Sports will select a player of the week from both parts of the state of North Carolina.

Schools from Rockingham, Guilford, Randolph, Montgomery, Richmond, and counties West will be considered Western NC.

Schools from Caswell, Alamance, Chatham, Moore, Scotland, and counties East will be considered Eastern NC.

Coaches can submit nominations until noon on Tuesdays to gatarams@yahoo.com and coachvince@vtosports.net.

