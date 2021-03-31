 NCPreps - NCPreps.com Extended Football Rankings following Week 5
{{ timeAgo('2021-03-31 19:24:14 -0500') }} football Edit

NCPreps.com Extended Football Rankings following Week 5

Chris Hughes • NCPreps
Staff
@ChrisHughesNC

Here are the NCPreps.com High School Football Rankings following Week 4 of the 2021 spring football season. This list contains the Top 50 in 1A and 4A and Top 60 in 2A and 3A.


4A

RANK - TEAM - RECORD - LAST WEEK

1. Vance (5-0) - 1

2, Hough (5-0) - 2

3. Richmond (3-0) - 3

4. Myers Park (5-0) - 4

5. Rolesville (4-0) - 11

6. Butler (4-1) - 5

7. Grimsley (4-0) - 6

8. Cardinal Gibbons (4-0) - 7

9. Olympic (5-0) - 10

10. Pinecrest (4-1) - 12

11. Hoggard (5-0) - 13

12. Ardrey Kell (4-1) - 14

13. Providence (5-0) - 18

14. Scotland (3-1) - 8

15. Glenn (3-1) - 20

16. South View (4-1) - 21

17. Heritage (4-0) - 19

18. Lake Norman (3-2) - 17

19. West Forsyth (3-0) - 23

20. Wake Forest (3-1) - 15

21. Davie County (4-1) - 16

22. Hickory Ridge (3-2) - 9

23. Mallard Creek (3-2) - 24

24. Millbrook (4-1) - 25

25. New Bern (3-1) - 34

26. Apex Friendship (5-0) - 27

27. Panther Creek (5-0) - 31

28. Leesville Road (3-2) - 28

29. Porter Ridge (4-1) - 30

30. East Forsyth (2-2) - 32

31. Middle Creek (4-1) - 33

32. Jack Britt (3-0) - 35

33. Overhills (3-1) - 36

34. NW Guilford (4-1) - 42

35. South Central (3-1) - 26

36. Holly Springs (3-2) - 38

37. South Meck (2-3) - 54

38. Hoke County (1-4) - 39

39. Reagan (2-3) - 22

40. Pine Forest (2-2) - 40

41. Seventy-First (2-3) - 43

42. Hillside (3-1) - 44

43. Green Hope (3-1) - 45

44. Fuquay-Varina (3-2) - 47

45. Knightdale (2-3) - 29

46. Independence (2-3) - 50

47. South Caldwell (2-1) - 62

48. Sanderson (1-3) - 49

49. West Charlotte (1-3) - 51

50. North Meck (1-3) - 52


3A

RANK - TEAM - RECORD - LAST WEEK

1. Weddington (3-0) - 1

2. Mount Tabor (5-0) - 2

3. Havelock (5-0) - 3

4. Cleveland (5-0) - 5

5. J.H. Rose (5-0) - 4

6. Kings Mountain (5-0) - 7

7. Charlotte Catholic (3-1) - 6

8. Crest (5-0) - 8

9. Lee County (4-0) - 12

10. Eastern Alamance (4-0) - 9

11. Western Alamance (5-0) - 10

12. Dudley - (4-1) - 13

13. A.C. Reynolds (5-0) - 15

14. Clayton (4-1) - 16

15. Southern Durham (5-0) - 17

16. SE Guilford (4-1) - 18

17. Northern Guilford (3-1) - 19

18. Rocky Mount (4-1) - 21

19. Watauga (4-0) - 22

20. A.L. Brown (4-1) - 11

21. Terry Sanford (4-1) - 20

22. T.C. Roberson (4-1) - 26

23. West Brunswick (4-1) - 30

24. Gray's Creek (3-1) - 23

25. Northern Nash (4-1) - 32

26. J.M. Robinson (5-0) - 27

27. Asheville (3-2) - 28

28. Topsail (4-1) - 14

29. D.H. Conley (3-2) - 24

30. Jacksonville (4-1) - 30

31. Statesville (4-1) - 36

32. West Johnston (5-0) - 34

33. Monroe (4-1) - 33

34. Marvin Ridge (3-1) - 42

35. Chapel Hill (3-1) - 43

36. Southern Nash (2-3) - 46

37. Northwood (3-1) - 45

38. North Buncombe (3-2) - 41

39. North Henderson (4-1) - 52

40. Alexander Central (3-2) - 37

41. New Hanover (2-2) - 25

42. West Carteret (3-2) - 48

43. SW Guilford (4-1) - 44

44. Cape Fear (1-3) - 35

45. Southern Guilford (3-1) - 40

46. Southern Alamance (3-1) - 50

47. Eastern Guilford (2-2) - 29

48. J.B. Hunt (3-2) - 36

49. R.L. Fike (1-4) - 47

50. West Rowan (3-2) - 55

51. Franklinton (3-2) - 38

52. Cuthbertson (2-2) - 51

53. Forestview (2-2) - 70

54; Person County (2-2) - 53

55. Hunter Huss (1-3) - 54

56. Orange (2-2) - 56

57. Northern Durham (1-3) - 57

58. Erwin (2-3) - 58

59. Union Pines (3-2) - 77

60. South Johnston (2-3) - 78


2A

RANK - TEAM - RECORD - LAST WEEK

1. Reidsville (4-0) - 1

2. Hibriten (5-0) - 4

3. Clinton (5-0) - 3

4. Shelby (4-1) - 2

5. Burns (4-1) - 5

6. North Davidson (4-1) - 7

7. Oak Grove (4-1) - 6

8. Maiden (4-0) - 10

9. Kinston (4-0) - 18

10. Mount Pleasant (5-0) - 19

11. Randleman (5-0) - 9

12. Eastern Randolph (4-0) - 15

13. R-S Central (4-1) - 35

14. South Point (3-2) - 8

15. Chase (3-2) - 14

16. Salisbury (3-2) - 12

17. Croatan (4-1) - 17

18. SW Onslow (3-1) - 21

19. Ashe County (5-0) - 24

20. Mountain Heritage (3-1) - 20

21. Pisgah (4-1) - 11

22. Walkertown (3-0) - 13

23. East Lincoln (4-1) - 16

24. Washington (3-1) - 22

25. West Stanly (3-0) - 32

26. Ledford (3-2) - 23

27. Northeastern (3-2) - 26

28. East Duplin (1-4) - 27

29. Wallace-Rose Hill (3-2) - 28

30. St. Pauls (2-0) - 46

31; Midway (4-1) - 29

32. Brevard (4-1) - 30

33. Hertford County (3-1) - 61

34. Bunker Hill (4-1) - 44

35. Red Springs (3-0) - 43

36. Anson County (2-3) - 36

37. Franklin (3-2) - 39

38. Hendersonville (3-2) - 49

39. West Lincoln (3-2) - 40

40. Central Davidson (3-2) - 31

41. James Kenan (3-2) - 33

42. Forbush (4-0) - 41

43. Whiteville (2-2) - 47

44. West Craven (2-1) - 48

45. East Bladen (2-2) - 52

46. South Columbus (3-1) - 53

47. Currituck (2-2) - 34

48. North Lincoln (2-3) - 35

49. Goldsboro (2-3) - 37

50. North Forsyth (2-2) - 38

51. Surry Central (3-2) - 42

52. SW Edgecombe (3-2) - 57

53. Ayden-Grifton (3-2) - 63

54. Beddingfield (3-2) - 66

55. Bandys (1-4) - 45

56. Newton-Conover (2-2) - 68

57. Thomasville (1-2) - 50

58. T.W. Andrews (2-3) - 56

59. Bartlett Yancey (3-1) - 62

60. Cummings (3-2) - 65


1A

RANK - TEAM - RECORD - LAST WEEK

1. Tarboro (4-0) - 1

2. Robbinsville (5-0) - 2

3. Mitchell (4-0) - 3

4. Murphy (5-0) - 4

5. John A. Holmes (3-0) - 5

6. East Surry (4-1) - 6

7. Thomas Jefferson (5-0) - 7

8. Princeton (5-0) - 8

9. Rosewood (5-0) - 9

10. Pine Lake Prep (5-0) - 20

11. North Stanly (4-0) - 12

12. Mount Airy (3-1) - 10

13. Elkin (4-1) - 14

14. Andrews (3-1) - 15

15. Polk County (4-1) - 17

16. East Carteret (3-1) - 18

17. Northside (4-1) - 19

18. Pamlico County (3-1) - 21

19. Perquimans (3-0) - 27

20. Community School of Davidson (4-1) - 38

21. North Rowan (3-2) - 11

22. Winston-Salem Prep (3-2) - 13

23. Louisburg (3-2) - 24

24. Starmount (3-2) - 29

25. Northampton (1-2) - 22

26. Mountain Island Charter (1-4) - 16

27. Swain County (2-3) - 23

28. Avery County (2-1) - 30

29. Cherokee (1-3) - 39

30. Riverside-Martin (1-3) - 25

31. Warren County (2-2) - 26

32. North Duplin (3-2) - 28

33. North Moore (3-2) - 36

34. South Stanly (2-2) - 49

35. Hayesville (0-5) - 35

36. Southside (1-3) - 31

37. West Columbus (1-2) - 45

38. Bishop McGuinness (2-3) - 46

39. Granville Central (1-3) - 33

40. South Stokes (2-3) - 32

41. North Stokes (2-3) - 42

42. Manteo (2-2) - 34

43. East Wilkes (2-3) - 37

44. Bear Grass Charter (2-0) - 40

45. North Edgecombe (2-2) - 41

46. Alleghany (1-4) - 43

47. Lakewood (1-4) - 48

48. Hobbton (0-5) - 44

49. Gates County (0-2) - 47

50. Camden County (0-5) - 56


