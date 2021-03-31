NCPreps - NCPreps.com Extended Football Rankings following Week 5

NCPreps.com Extended Football Rankings following Week 5
Here are the NCPreps.com High School Football Rankings following Week 4 of the 2021 spring football season. This list contains the Top 50 in 1A and 4A and Top 60 in 2A and 3A.
4A
RANK - TEAM - RECORD - LAST WEEK
1. Vance (5-0) - 1
2, Hough (5-0) - 2
3. Richmond (3-0) - 3
4. Myers Park (5-0) - 4
5. Rolesville (4-0) - 11
6. Butler (4-1) - 5
7. Grimsley (4-0) - 6
8. Cardinal Gibbons (4-0) - 7
9. Olympic (5-0) - 10
10. Pinecrest (4-1) - 12
11. Hoggard (5-0) - 13
12. Ardrey Kell (4-1) - 14
13. Providence (5-0) - 18
14. Scotland (3-1) - 8
15. Glenn (3-1) - 20
16. South View (4-1) - 21
17. Heritage (4-0) - 19
18. Lake Norman (3-2) - 17
19. West Forsyth (3-0) - 23
20. Wake Forest (3-1) - 15
21. Davie County (4-1) - 16
22. Hickory Ridge (3-2) - 9
23. Mallard Creek (3-2) - 24
24. Millbrook (4-1) - 25
25. New Bern (3-1) - 34
26. Apex Friendship (5-0) - 27
27. Panther Creek (5-0) - 31
28. Leesville Road (3-2) - 28
29. Porter Ridge (4-1) - 30
30. East Forsyth (2-2) - 32
31. Middle Creek (4-1) - 33
32. Jack Britt (3-0) - 35
33. Overhills (3-1) - 36
34. NW Guilford (4-1) - 42
35. South Central (3-1) - 26
36. Holly Springs (3-2) - 38
37. South Meck (2-3) - 54
38. Hoke County (1-4) - 39
39. Reagan (2-3) - 22
40. Pine Forest (2-2) - 40
41. Seventy-First (2-3) - 43
42. Hillside (3-1) - 44
43. Green Hope (3-1) - 45
44. Fuquay-Varina (3-2) - 47
45. Knightdale (2-3) - 29
46. Independence (2-3) - 50
47. South Caldwell (2-1) - 62
48. Sanderson (1-3) - 49
49. West Charlotte (1-3) - 51
50. North Meck (1-3) - 52
3A
RANK - TEAM - RECORD - LAST WEEK
1. Weddington (3-0) - 1
2. Mount Tabor (5-0) - 2
3. Havelock (5-0) - 3
4. Cleveland (5-0) - 5
5. J.H. Rose (5-0) - 4
6. Kings Mountain (5-0) - 7
7. Charlotte Catholic (3-1) - 6
8. Crest (5-0) - 8
9. Lee County (4-0) - 12
10. Eastern Alamance (4-0) - 9
11. Western Alamance (5-0) - 10
12. Dudley - (4-1) - 13
13. A.C. Reynolds (5-0) - 15
14. Clayton (4-1) - 16
15. Southern Durham (5-0) - 17
16. SE Guilford (4-1) - 18
17. Northern Guilford (3-1) - 19
18. Rocky Mount (4-1) - 21
19. Watauga (4-0) - 22
20. A.L. Brown (4-1) - 11
21. Terry Sanford (4-1) - 20
22. T.C. Roberson (4-1) - 26
23. West Brunswick (4-1) - 30
24. Gray's Creek (3-1) - 23
25. Northern Nash (4-1) - 32
26. J.M. Robinson (5-0) - 27
27. Asheville (3-2) - 28
28. Topsail (4-1) - 14
29. D.H. Conley (3-2) - 24
30. Jacksonville (4-1) - 30
31. Statesville (4-1) - 36
32. West Johnston (5-0) - 34
33. Monroe (4-1) - 33
34. Marvin Ridge (3-1) - 42
35. Chapel Hill (3-1) - 43
36. Southern Nash (2-3) - 46
37. Northwood (3-1) - 45
38. North Buncombe (3-2) - 41
39. North Henderson (4-1) - 52
40. Alexander Central (3-2) - 37
41. New Hanover (2-2) - 25
42. West Carteret (3-2) - 48
43. SW Guilford (4-1) - 44
44. Cape Fear (1-3) - 35
45. Southern Guilford (3-1) - 40
46. Southern Alamance (3-1) - 50
47. Eastern Guilford (2-2) - 29
48. J.B. Hunt (3-2) - 36
49. R.L. Fike (1-4) - 47
50. West Rowan (3-2) - 55
51. Franklinton (3-2) - 38
52. Cuthbertson (2-2) - 51
53. Forestview (2-2) - 70
54; Person County (2-2) - 53
55. Hunter Huss (1-3) - 54
56. Orange (2-2) - 56
57. Northern Durham (1-3) - 57
58. Erwin (2-3) - 58
59. Union Pines (3-2) - 77
60. South Johnston (2-3) - 78
2A
RANK - TEAM - RECORD - LAST WEEK
1. Reidsville (4-0) - 1
2. Hibriten (5-0) - 4
3. Clinton (5-0) - 3
4. Shelby (4-1) - 2
5. Burns (4-1) - 5
6. North Davidson (4-1) - 7
7. Oak Grove (4-1) - 6
8. Maiden (4-0) - 10
9. Kinston (4-0) - 18
10. Mount Pleasant (5-0) - 19
11. Randleman (5-0) - 9
12. Eastern Randolph (4-0) - 15
13. R-S Central (4-1) - 35
14. South Point (3-2) - 8
15. Chase (3-2) - 14
16. Salisbury (3-2) - 12
17. Croatan (4-1) - 17
18. SW Onslow (3-1) - 21
19. Ashe County (5-0) - 24
20. Mountain Heritage (3-1) - 20
21. Pisgah (4-1) - 11
22. Walkertown (3-0) - 13
23. East Lincoln (4-1) - 16
24. Washington (3-1) - 22
25. West Stanly (3-0) - 32
26. Ledford (3-2) - 23
27. Northeastern (3-2) - 26
28. East Duplin (1-4) - 27
29. Wallace-Rose Hill (3-2) - 28
30. St. Pauls (2-0) - 46
31; Midway (4-1) - 29
32. Brevard (4-1) - 30
33. Hertford County (3-1) - 61
34. Bunker Hill (4-1) - 44
35. Red Springs (3-0) - 43
36. Anson County (2-3) - 36
37. Franklin (3-2) - 39
38. Hendersonville (3-2) - 49
39. West Lincoln (3-2) - 40
40. Central Davidson (3-2) - 31
41. James Kenan (3-2) - 33
42. Forbush (4-0) - 41
43. Whiteville (2-2) - 47
44. West Craven (2-1) - 48
45. East Bladen (2-2) - 52
46. South Columbus (3-1) - 53
47. Currituck (2-2) - 34
48. North Lincoln (2-3) - 35
49. Goldsboro (2-3) - 37
50. North Forsyth (2-2) - 38
51. Surry Central (3-2) - 42
52. SW Edgecombe (3-2) - 57
53. Ayden-Grifton (3-2) - 63
54. Beddingfield (3-2) - 66
55. Bandys (1-4) - 45
56. Newton-Conover (2-2) - 68
57. Thomasville (1-2) - 50
58. T.W. Andrews (2-3) - 56
59. Bartlett Yancey (3-1) - 62
60. Cummings (3-2) - 65
1A
RANK - TEAM - RECORD - LAST WEEK
1. Tarboro (4-0) - 1
2. Robbinsville (5-0) - 2
3. Mitchell (4-0) - 3
4. Murphy (5-0) - 4
5. John A. Holmes (3-0) - 5
6. East Surry (4-1) - 6
7. Thomas Jefferson (5-0) - 7
8. Princeton (5-0) - 8
9. Rosewood (5-0) - 9
10. Pine Lake Prep (5-0) - 20
11. North Stanly (4-0) - 12
12. Mount Airy (3-1) - 10
13. Elkin (4-1) - 14
14. Andrews (3-1) - 15
15. Polk County (4-1) - 17
16. East Carteret (3-1) - 18
17. Northside (4-1) - 19
18. Pamlico County (3-1) - 21
19. Perquimans (3-0) - 27
20. Community School of Davidson (4-1) - 38
21. North Rowan (3-2) - 11
22. Winston-Salem Prep (3-2) - 13
23. Louisburg (3-2) - 24
24. Starmount (3-2) - 29
25. Northampton (1-2) - 22
26. Mountain Island Charter (1-4) - 16
27. Swain County (2-3) - 23
28. Avery County (2-1) - 30
29. Cherokee (1-3) - 39
30. Riverside-Martin (1-3) - 25
31. Warren County (2-2) - 26
32. North Duplin (3-2) - 28
33. North Moore (3-2) - 36
34. South Stanly (2-2) - 49
35. Hayesville (0-5) - 35
36. Southside (1-3) - 31
37. West Columbus (1-2) - 45
38. Bishop McGuinness (2-3) - 46
39. Granville Central (1-3) - 33
40. South Stokes (2-3) - 32
41. North Stokes (2-3) - 42
42. Manteo (2-2) - 34
43. East Wilkes (2-3) - 37
44. Bear Grass Charter (2-0) - 40
45. North Edgecombe (2-2) - 41
46. Alleghany (1-4) - 43
47. Lakewood (1-4) - 48
48. Hobbton (0-5) - 44
49. Gates County (0-2) - 47
50. Camden County (0-5) - 56