NCPreps - NCPreps.com Extended Football Rankings following Week 5

Here are the NCPreps.com High School Football Rankings following Week 4 of the 2021 spring football season. This list contains the Top 50 in 1A and 4A and Top 60 in 2A and 3A.





4A

RANK - TEAM - RECORD - LAST WEEK

1. Vance (5-0) - 1

2, Hough (5-0) - 2

3. Richmond (3-0) - 3

4. Myers Park (5-0) - 4

5. Rolesville (4-0) - 11

6. Butler (4-1) - 5

7. Grimsley (4-0) - 6

8. Cardinal Gibbons (4-0) - 7

9. Olympic (5-0) - 10

10. Pinecrest (4-1) - 12

11. Hoggard (5-0) - 13

12. Ardrey Kell (4-1) - 14

13. Providence (5-0) - 18

14. Scotland (3-1) - 8

15. Glenn (3-1) - 20

16. South View (4-1) - 21

17. Heritage (4-0) - 19

18. Lake Norman (3-2) - 17

19. West Forsyth (3-0) - 23

20. Wake Forest (3-1) - 15

21. Davie County (4-1) - 16

22. Hickory Ridge (3-2) - 9

23. Mallard Creek (3-2) - 24

24. Millbrook (4-1) - 25

25. New Bern (3-1) - 34

26. Apex Friendship (5-0) - 27

27. Panther Creek (5-0) - 31

28. Leesville Road (3-2) - 28

29. Porter Ridge (4-1) - 30

30. East Forsyth (2-2) - 32

31. Middle Creek (4-1) - 33

32. Jack Britt (3-0) - 35

33. Overhills (3-1) - 36

34. NW Guilford (4-1) - 42

35. South Central (3-1) - 26

36. Holly Springs (3-2) - 38

37. South Meck (2-3) - 54

38. Hoke County (1-4) - 39

39. Reagan (2-3) - 22

40. Pine Forest (2-2) - 40

41. Seventy-First (2-3) - 43

42. Hillside (3-1) - 44

43. Green Hope (3-1) - 45

44. Fuquay-Varina (3-2) - 47

45. Knightdale (2-3) - 29

46. Independence (2-3) - 50

47. South Caldwell (2-1) - 62

48. Sanderson (1-3) - 49

49. West Charlotte (1-3) - 51

50. North Meck (1-3) - 52



