NCPreps.com Games of the Week #5
NCPreps.com will highlight some of the top games around the state each and every week. When the conference season starts, we will list top individual games of the week for the classifications.
Here are the top games for Week 5 of the 2022 North Carolina high school football season.
NCPREPS.COM GAME OF THE WEEK
New Bern (4-0) at Havelock (3-0)
This match up should be a dandy as these two powerhouses face off in week 5 of the 2022 high school season. It is also a huge Big Carolina 3A/4A Conference game.
The New Bern Bears are led by running back Arone Herring and quarterback Damaree Tucker on offense. Defensively, the Bears are led by Florida State commit KJ Sampson on the defensive front.
Havelock is led by quarterback Andrew Frazier, running back Lebron Sharpe, and receiver Javonte Vereen, who is committed to NC State. Defensively, the Rams are led by linebacker Jaiden Nesbit.
TOP STATEWIDE GAMES
Cuthbertson @ JM Robinson
East Forsyth @ Reagan
East Wilkes @ Mount Airy
Grimsley @ SE Guilford
JH Rose @ Jacksonville
James Kenan @ East Duplin
Leesville Road @ Wake Forest
Mountain Island Charter @ Pine Lake Prep
Salisbury @ Thomasville
TW Andrews @ Reidsville
West Forsyth @ Mount Tabor
West Meck @ Chambers
Steve Trivette contributed to this report