NCPreps.com Games of the Week #5

Deana King • NCPreps
Publisher
@NCPreps
I’m a 1993 graduate of Wingate University. I’ve been covering N.C. high school sports for over 25 years.

NCPreps.com will highlight some of the top games around the state each and every week. When the conference season starts, we will list top individual games of the week for the classifications.

Here are the top games for Week 5 of the 2022 North Carolina high school football season.

NCPREPS.COM GAME OF THE WEEK

New Bern (4-0) at Havelock (3-0)

This match up should be a dandy as these two powerhouses face off in week 5 of the 2022 high school season. It is also a huge Big Carolina 3A/4A Conference game.

The New Bern Bears are led by running back Arone Herring and quarterback Damaree Tucker on offense. Defensively, the Bears are led by Florida State commit KJ Sampson on the defensive front.

Havelock is led by quarterback Andrew Frazier, running back Lebron Sharpe, and receiver Javonte Vereen, who is committed to NC State. Defensively, the Rams are led by linebacker Jaiden Nesbit.

TOP STATEWIDE GAMES

Cuthbertson @ JM Robinson

East Forsyth @ Reagan

East Wilkes @ Mount Airy

Grimsley @ SE Guilford

JH Rose @ Jacksonville

James Kenan @ East Duplin

Leesville Road @ Wake Forest

Mountain Island Charter @ Pine Lake Prep

Salisbury @ Thomasville

TW Andrews @ Reidsville

West Forsyth @ Mount Tabor

West Meck @ Chambers



Steve Trivette contributed to this report

