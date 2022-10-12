Here are the top games for Week 9 of the 2022 North Carolina high school football season.

NCPreps.com will highlight some of the top games around the state each and every week. When the conference season starts, we will list top individual games of the week for the classifications.

NCPREPS.COM GAME OF THE WEEK (3A Game of the Week)

Ledford (7-0, 2-0) at Oak Grove (7-0, 2-0)

This match up should be a dandy as these two teams face off in week 9 of the 2022 high school season. It will most likely be the Mid-Piedmont 3A Conference championship game with bragging rights on the line.

Ledford is coming into the game behind senior quarterback Nathan Carr, who has passed for over 1,200 yards with 18 touchdowns. Junior running back Alex Sanford leads the ground game with 906 yards with 13 touchdowns. Aidan Hooker is the leading tackler for the Panthers with 63 tackles.

Oak Grove is led by quarterback Connor Creech, who has passed for 869 yards with 9 touchdowns. Ethan Yarbrough is the leading receiver with 323 yards with a touchdown. On defense, Chris Tapia leads the Grizzlies with 36 tackles.