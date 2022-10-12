News More News
NCPreps.com Games of the Week #9

Deana King • NCPreps
Publisher
@NCPreps
I’m a 1993 graduate of Wingate University. I’ve been covering N.C. high school sports for over 25 years.

NCPreps.com will highlight some of the top games around the state each and every week. When the conference season starts, we will list top individual games of the week for the classifications.

Here are the top games for Week 9 of the 2022 North Carolina high school football season.

NCPREPS.COM GAME OF THE WEEK (3A Game of the Week)

Ledford (7-0, 2-0) at Oak Grove (7-0, 2-0)

This match up should be a dandy as these two teams face off in week 9 of the 2022 high school season. It will most likely be the Mid-Piedmont 3A Conference championship game with bragging rights on the line.

Ledford is coming into the game behind senior quarterback Nathan Carr, who has passed for over 1,200 yards with 18 touchdowns. Junior running back Alex Sanford leads the ground game with 906 yards with 13 touchdowns. Aidan Hooker is the leading tackler for the Panthers with 63 tackles.

Oak Grove is led by quarterback Connor Creech, who has passed for 869 yards with 9 touchdowns. Ethan Yarbrough is the leading receiver with 323 yards with a touchdown. On defense, Chris Tapia leads the Grizzlies with 36 tackles.

TOP STATEWIDE GAMES

Bunker Hill at Maiden

Charlotte Catholic at Butler - NCPreps.com 4A Game of the Week

Charlotte Christian at Providence Day

Cummings at North Moore

Heritage at Wake Forest

JH Rose at New Bern

Mallard Creek at Hough

Murphy at Robbinsville - NCPreps.com 1A Game of the Week

Pisgah at Tuscola

Polk County at Chase

Richmond County at Lee County

Southern Guilford at Eastern Guilford

St. Pauls at Clinton - NCPreps.com 2A Game of the Week

Tarboro at Riverside-Martin


Steve Trivette contributed to this report

