NCPreps.com Games of the Week #9
NCPreps.com will highlight some of the top games around the state each and every week. When the conference season starts, we will list top individual games of the week for the classifications.
Here are the top games for Week 9 of the 2022 North Carolina high school football season.
NCPREPS.COM GAME OF THE WEEK (3A Game of the Week)
Ledford (7-0, 2-0) at Oak Grove (7-0, 2-0)
This match up should be a dandy as these two teams face off in week 9 of the 2022 high school season. It will most likely be the Mid-Piedmont 3A Conference championship game with bragging rights on the line.
Ledford is coming into the game behind senior quarterback Nathan Carr, who has passed for over 1,200 yards with 18 touchdowns. Junior running back Alex Sanford leads the ground game with 906 yards with 13 touchdowns. Aidan Hooker is the leading tackler for the Panthers with 63 tackles.
Oak Grove is led by quarterback Connor Creech, who has passed for 869 yards with 9 touchdowns. Ethan Yarbrough is the leading receiver with 323 yards with a touchdown. On defense, Chris Tapia leads the Grizzlies with 36 tackles.
TOP STATEWIDE GAMES
Bunker Hill at Maiden
Charlotte Catholic at Butler - NCPreps.com 4A Game of the Week
Charlotte Christian at Providence Day
Cummings at North Moore
Heritage at Wake Forest
JH Rose at New Bern
Mallard Creek at Hough
Murphy at Robbinsville - NCPreps.com 1A Game of the Week
Pisgah at Tuscola
Polk County at Chase
Richmond County at Lee County
Southern Guilford at Eastern Guilford
St. Pauls at Clinton - NCPreps.com 2A Game of the Week
Tarboro at Riverside-Martin
Steve Trivette contributed to this report