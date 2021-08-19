 NCPreps - NCPreps.com Pre-Season Player of the Year: Travis Shaw
Deana King • NCPreps
Defensive tackle Travis Shaw of Grimsley High School located in Greensboro, NC has been selected as the NCPreps.com Pre-Season Player of the Year. The 6-foot-6, 325-pound class of 2022 prospect is among one of the top football players in the nation.

He was named as the 2021 Spring Arnold R Solomon Award winner for the top high school football player in North Carolina earlier this year. Shaw helped lead the Whirlies to a 4A state championship this spring.

Shaw, a 5-star recruit is set to announce his college commitment on Saturday, August 21st Jamieson Stadium at 6:00. His four final schools are Clemson, Georgia, North Carolina, and North Carolina A&T.

Shaw won the 2021 Spring Arnold Solomon Award for the top high school football player in NC
