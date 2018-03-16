Class of 2020 quarterback Gabriel Hollingsworth of Reagan HS in Pfafftown (N.C.) is anxiously awaiting the upcoming 2018 season. The 6-3 206 pound signal-caller is ready to bounce back after being injured early in the 2017 season to lead the Raiders to a successful campaign in 2018. He is hoping a very positive junior year on the gridiron will garnish more college attention.

NCPreps.com caught up with Hollingsworth to get an update on him for the upcoming season.





How did your season go?

"Certainly, the team and I had high hopes coming into the season. The season did not go as we had planned. I suffered a torn ligament in my ankle in a scrimmage one week before our first game. I missed 6 and a half games. I spent more time in the training room than I did on the field. I was fortunate to be able to start the last three games of the season. I learned a lot- about rehab and perseverance and how much I love to play football. I learned about not taking anything for granted."

What honors or awards did you receive?

"As a sophomore. I was elected one of four team captains. I am proud of this as Reagan traditionally has had seniors as captains. I appreciate the confidence that my teammates showed in me and hope to be worthy of it."

What were your stats from last year?

"Honestly, I haven’t thought much of what my stats were from last season. Coach McGee and I haven’t looked at them. Unfortunately the season for me was less about stats and more about growing as a person, learning to value the game, and the opportunity to play it with my teammates."

What are your strengths on the field?

"Leadership and poise help me the most at the QB position. My physicality enables me to make plays that help my team."

What other sports do you play?

"Varsity lacrosse- one of two freshman on the team last year. I was selected as an All-Conference mid-fielder. I run indoor track."

What schools have shown interest in you?

"I would say that my injury from last year has set me back in this regard. I have not received a lot of interest from schools. That will change next season."

What player do you model your game after and why?

"Carson Wentz- I appreciate the way he leads his team both on and off the field. He is not afraid to run the ball and take a hit for his team. I like Derek Carr for similar reasons- he trains with the linebackers in the off-season which is something I love to do. Both show great character and their involvement in the community, helping others, sets the standard."

What are your plans for the off-season?

"I am fully recovered from my injury now and my focus has been on improving my physical capabilities. Indoor track has cut my 40 yard dash time from 4.8 seconds to 4.6 seconds. Thanks to my Mom and Coach Harbor, our strength and conditioning coach, I have gained 24 pounds since the end of football season going from 182 to 206 . I am participating in 7 on 7 football throughout the summer. I am also playing lacrosse with Triad Elite out of Greensboro and will be traveling to tournaments in the Mid-Atlantic and New England. I plan to spend as much time as possible with Coach McGee learning the offense and getting ready for next season. I will continue working with QB coach, Anthony Wright, on my mechanics and football IQ."

What are your goals for next season?

"Reagan High School has a tradition of great football. We have had a couple of down years but we are done with that. The plan for next season is to win."