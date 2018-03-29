The Sandhills Titans out of Fayetteville, NC are a unique football team. The team is compiled of players that are either home-schooled, ineligible to play on the NCHSAA level, or attends a high school that doesn’t have a football team.

Junior quarterback Jamie Shaw has led the Titans for two seasons now, and the results have been bountiful. The 6’4, 225-pound gunslinger passed for over 2,500 yards and 31 touchdowns. In two seasons, Shaw has passed for a total of 4,181 yards and 52 touchdowns, adding seven more on the ground.

These numbers have merited a host of awards and accolades for the young signal-caller. He received an invitation to the Elite 11 Quarterbacks camp as well as Nike’s The Opening camp, both camps being invitation only.

As impressive as he is on the field, Shaw is a star in the classroom as well. He boasts a 4.7 GPA while also taking courses at Central Carolina Community College in Sanford, NC. His dual enrollment has allowed him to collected 31 college credits already. Shaw’s currently a member of the Beta Sigma Phi chapter of Phi Theta Kappa Honors Society.

Shaw is an accurate passer with a quick release and impressive poise in the pocket. He goes through his progressions quickly and has a high release point in this throwing motion, helping the trajectory of his passes. He possesses the prototypical size of an FBS-level quarterback and has the arm to accompany it. Shaw’s tool-set makes him an intriguing prospect quarterback to watch in the class of 2019.