Richmond Senior High School in Rockingham, NC is home to a vast number of former and current NFL players. The individual talent as well as the dominate football teams of the past have propelled Richmond Senior to the status of a high school powerhouse. Junior wide receiver Malik Stanback is an electrifying playmaker who looks to keep the streak of signing a national letter of intent as a Raider going.

The 6'1, 190-pounder was one of the leaders of the 7-5 Richmond Raiders this season. Stanback sprayed defenses all season long en route to collecting 751 receiving yards on 34 catches and 5 touchdowns. Richmond Senior head coach Bryan Till says he thinks the skilled possession receiver can play in a Power 5 conference.

"I truly believe this young man is a high-level Division 1 athlete. He plays WR for us but plays on almost all special teams. He is a physical tackler and can play DB as well as WR. I think he is a can't miss Power 5 talent but has very little attention right now," Till explained.

When you first turn on Stanback's film, the first thing that pops out is his pure athletic ability. Whether it's reeling in a one–hand catch 50 yards down field or catching a smoke screen and taking it 80-plus yards for a touchdown. Malik Stanback is a versatile, long receiver who knows how to attack the ball when it's in the air.

Richmond County is a place where top-level athletes are born and developed every day. They say most things change with time, however Malik Stanback is here to show everyone that the talent in Richmond County is still dominate today in 2018.

"I will outwork anyone placed in front of me. I will push my teammates to the limit and beyond. I just love the game of the football." - Malik Stanback

How did your season go?

"Our season went pretty good but there is always room for improvement. I needed my teammates and coaches to have the season I had. We had a lot of fun together this year."

What are your season stats?



"34 receptions for 751yds and 5 TDs. On defense I had 8 tackles and 1 forced fumble. "

What are your strengths on the field?

“My strengths on the field is my speed and my physical style of play."

What other sports do you play?



"I play basketball and run track."

What schools are interested in you?



"UNC, NC State, App State and Alabama"

Who do you model your game after and why?



"Julio Jones. He works hard and never gives up on a play. He also has a very high football IQ."