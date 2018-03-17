Hough High School (NC) class of 2021 cornerback Mario Love Jr has already solidified himself as one of the top defenders in Mecklenburg County. The 5’9, 165-pounder from Charlotte, NC received 2nd team Max Preps Freshman All-American honors while collecting 30 tackles, 9 pass deflections, and 1 interception.

The blossoming athlete has sharp instincts as well as blazing 4.4 speed that enables him to jump in front of a receiver’s route. He displays active hands that are always busy when jamming at the line of scrimmage. Arguably the most appealing aspect about Love is his tender age of 15, his best football is still in front of him.

As the summer approaches, he will prepare for Nike’s “The Opening” camp as well as Under Armour’s “All-American” combine, both of which he was invited.

The well-rounded athlete also boasts a 3.4 GPA and is an honor roll student.

“ My goals for 2018 are to win a state championship, lead by example, and lead the country in interceptions and pass breakups.” - Mario Love Jr

How did your season go?

“It went well. We made it to the forth round of the playoffs first time in school history.”

What were your season stats?

“30 tackles(22 solo), 1 tackle for a loss, 9 pass break ups, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery, and an 1 interception.”

Who do model your game after?

“I feel like I have my own unique style, but if I had to pick it would be a combination of my teammates Jalen Frazier and Tyus Fields.”

What are your biggest strengths on the field?

“My speed, technique and footwork”