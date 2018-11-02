St Pauls High School (NC) junior running back Marqueise Coleman is a dynamic play maker with a incredibly high ceiling.

The 5'9, 180 pounder has registered 1,188 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns through 8 games. During a week 3 match-up against East Columbus, Coleman erupted for 310 rushing yards and 3 touchdowns in a 44-0 rout.

Coleman is Robeson County's leading rusher and that has helped position the Bulldogs in playoff contention with a 6-3 record overall.

"We're a team that will keep fighting no matter what. Our coaches always remind us that one game doesn't matter and we have to work hard every day to achieve success," Coleman told NCPreps.

Despite the eye-popping statistics and unquestioned leadership, Coleman says he has yet to receive any interest from a collegiate program. A situation that is bound to change after an illustrious junior campaign.

"I haven't received any interest from any colleges at the moment. I'm a junior so I still have another year in the recruiting process. I am going to continue to work hard until someone notices me," he said.

As the end of the regular season approaches, the Bulldogs are gearing up for a tough playoff race in the 2A division. Coleman says the narrative of the season does not change despite the recent success.

"We can only take it one game at a time. We are going to finish out our conference schedule strong and get ready for the playoffs, the goal is still the same," Coleman said.