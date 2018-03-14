Greensboro (NC) Dudley High School Class of 2021 defensive tackle Payton Page is starting to garnish some college interest. The 6'4 290-pounder is a force in the middle of the Panther defense Although he was a freshman, he gained valuable experience and is expected to be another top prospect out of the Panther program.

NCPreps.com caught up with the freshman standout to get the latest information on him.

How did your season go?



"I think I did really good for my freshmen year. The first couple of games I didn’t play much, but after that I was put into the starting lineup or at least played most of the game. I’m grateful to the upperclassmen and coaches that helped me a lot. I would not have been able to contribute much this year at all without all their help. I hadn’t played football in over 4 years before this year so I had a serious learning curve to overcome."

What honors or awards did you receive?

"I didn’t receive any awards or honors this year. Oh I did get a Letter for playing varsity."

What were stats from last year?

"I had 40 tackles, 12 hurries, and 1 sack."

What are your strengths on the field?

"I have good footwork and quickness off the ball. I’m pretty good at disengaging the blocker quickly. Also, most opponents underestimate my size and quickness. I don’t look like I weigh almost 300 pounds and I don’t move like a player that big either, so I consider this a strength."

What other sports do you play?

"I play AAU basketball with the Greensboro Warriors. I also played for Dudley’s JV team this year."

What schools have shown interest in you?

"Virginia Tech, NC A&T, NC State, and UNC. I have been to Virginia Tech twice and have been invited to their camp this summer. I have visits scheduled for UNC & NC State this month. NC A&T invited me to a camp this summer too."

What player do you model your game after and why?

"J.J. Wwatt because he uses his hands and feet to get around his match up, and I think that’s what I do."

What are your plans for the off-season?

"I will be playing AAU basketball and working on my strength and conditioning. I got invited to the Under Armour All-American Camp in Charlotte, so I’ll will attend that camp and Virginia Tech’s camp too and maybe one other camp."

What are your goals on the field for 2018?



"My goals for next season are 70 tackles, 10 sacks , 20 pressures and being able to bench press 375lbs and get my 40 time down to a 4.85."