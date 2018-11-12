NCPreps.com Top 10 11/12/2018
Here is the last NCPreps.com Top 10 Poll for the 2018 regular season . The last poll will be done after the state championships are completed.
1A
1. Tarboro (11-0)
2. Mount Airy (11-0)
3. Murphy (9-1)
4. Holmes (10-1)
5. North Stanly (9-2)
6. Thomas Jefferson (11-0)
7. Mitchell (9-2)
8. Pamlico (10-1)
9. Princeton (9-0)
10. Robbinsville (9-2)
2A
1. Hibriten (11-0)
2. Reidsville (11-0)
3. Northeastern (10-0)
4. South Granville (11-0)
5. Southwest Onslow (9-2)
6. Randleman (11-0)
7. Pisgah (10-1)
8. Kinston (10-0)
9. South Columbus (11-0)
10. Ledford (10-1)
3A
1. Havelock (10-0)
2. Charlotte Catholic (10-1)
3. Hunter Huss (11-0)
4. Weddington (10-1)
5. Southern Nash (9-0)
6. Watauga (11-0)
7. Northwest Cabarrus (11-0)
8. Lee County (11-0)
9. AC Reynolds (10-1)
10. Jacksonville (7-1)
4A
1. Mallard Creek (10-0)
2. Wake Forest (10-0)
3. Richmond County (10-1)
4. East Forsyth (11-0)
5. Vance (10-1)
6. Butler (9-2)
7. Myers Park (10-1)
8. South Central (11-0)
9. Hough (9-2)
10. Cardinal Gibbons (10-1)