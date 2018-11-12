Here is the last NCPreps.com Top 10 Poll for the 2018 regular season . The last poll will be done after the state championships are completed.





1A

1. Tarboro (11-0)

2. Mount Airy (11-0)

3. Murphy (9-1)

4. Holmes (10-1)

5. North Stanly (9-2)

6. Thomas Jefferson (11-0)

7. Mitchell (9-2)

8. Pamlico (10-1)

9. Princeton (9-0)

10. Robbinsville (9-2)





2A

1. Hibriten (11-0)

2. Reidsville (11-0)

3. Northeastern (10-0)

4. South Granville (11-0)

5. Southwest Onslow (9-2)

6. Randleman (11-0)

7. Pisgah (10-1)

8. Kinston (10-0)

9. South Columbus (11-0)

10. Ledford (10-1)





3A

1. Havelock (10-0)

2. Charlotte Catholic (10-1)

3. Hunter Huss (11-0)

4. Weddington (10-1)

5. Southern Nash (9-0)

6. Watauga (11-0)

7. Northwest Cabarrus (11-0)

8. Lee County (11-0)

9. AC Reynolds (10-1)

10. Jacksonville (7-1)





4A

1. Mallard Creek (10-0)

2. Wake Forest (10-0)

3. Richmond County (10-1)

4. East Forsyth (11-0)

5. Vance (10-1)

6. Butler (9-2)

7. Myers Park (10-1)

8. South Central (11-0)

9. Hough (9-2)

10. Cardinal Gibbons (10-1)