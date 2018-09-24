Here is the NCPreps.com Top 10 Poll for Week 7 of the North Carolina high school football season.

1A

1. Tarboro (5-0)

2. Mount Airy (6-0)

3. Murphy (4-1)

4. Mitchell (5-1)

5. Holmes (4-1)

6. North Rowan (3-1)

7. Pamlico (3-0)

8. North Stanly (3-2)

9. Gates County (4-0)

10. Thomas Jefferson (5-0)





2A

1. Hibriten (6-0)

2. Reidsville (6-0)

3. East Duplin (3-1)

4. Northeastern (4-0)

5. South Granville (5-0)

6. North Davidson (4-1)

7. East Rutherford (5-0)

8. Southwest Onslow (2-2)

9. Wallace-Rose Hill (2-2)

10. Clinton (2-1)





3A

1. Havelock (4-0)

2. Charlotte Catholic (4-1)

3. Jacksonville (3-0)

4. Weddington (5-0)

5. Hunter Huss (5-0)

6. Southern Nash (4-0)

7. Sun Valley (4-1)

8. Crest (4-1)

9. Alexander Central (5-0)

10. Parkland (6-0)





4A

1. Mallard Creek (4-0)

2. Hough (5-0)

3. Wake Forest (5-0)

4. Richmond County (4-1)

5. Myers Park (5-0)

6. East Forsyth (5-0)

7. Vance (4-1)

8. Butler (3-2)

9. West Meck (4-1)

10. Reagan (4-1)