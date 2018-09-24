NCPreps.com Top 10: Week 7
Here is the NCPreps.com Top 10 Poll for Week 7 of the North Carolina high school football season.
1A
1. Tarboro (5-0)
2. Mount Airy (6-0)
3. Murphy (4-1)
4. Mitchell (5-1)
5. Holmes (4-1)
6. North Rowan (3-1)
7. Pamlico (3-0)
8. North Stanly (3-2)
9. Gates County (4-0)
10. Thomas Jefferson (5-0)
2A
1. Hibriten (6-0)
2. Reidsville (6-0)
3. East Duplin (3-1)
4. Northeastern (4-0)
5. South Granville (5-0)
6. North Davidson (4-1)
7. East Rutherford (5-0)
8. Southwest Onslow (2-2)
9. Wallace-Rose Hill (2-2)
10. Clinton (2-1)
3A
1. Havelock (4-0)
2. Charlotte Catholic (4-1)
3. Jacksonville (3-0)
4. Weddington (5-0)
5. Hunter Huss (5-0)
6. Southern Nash (4-0)
7. Sun Valley (4-1)
8. Crest (4-1)
9. Alexander Central (5-0)
10. Parkland (6-0)
4A
1. Mallard Creek (4-0)
2. Hough (5-0)
3. Wake Forest (5-0)
4. Richmond County (4-1)
5. Myers Park (5-0)
6. East Forsyth (5-0)
7. Vance (4-1)
8. Butler (3-2)
9. West Meck (4-1)
10. Reagan (4-1)