NCPreps Elite 8 Rankings: Week 5
Here are the latest rankings in the NCPreps.com Elite 8 for Week 5 of the NC high school football season.
NCPREPS.COM ELITE 8 1A RANKINGS
1. Tarboro (4-0)
2. East Surry (4-0)
3. Holmes (3-0)
4. Murphy (3-1)
5. Mitchell (4-0)
6. Robbinsville (4-0)
7. Princeton (3-0)
8. Swain County (4-0)
NCPREPS.COM ELITE 8 2A RANKINGS
1. Shelby (3-0)
2. Reidsville (4-0)
3. Northeastern (3-0)
4. Mountain Heritage (3-0)
5. Hibriten (3-1)
6. Wallace-Rose Hill (3-1)
7. Clinton (2-0)
8. Burns (2-1)
NCPREPS.COM ELiTE 8 3A RANKINGS
1. Weddington (4-0)
2. Jacksonville (3-0)
3. Kings Mountain (4-0)
4. New Hanover (3-0)
5. Lee County (4-0)
6. Dudley (3-1)
7. Charlotte Catholic (1-2)
8. Eastern Alamance (4-0)
NCPREPS.COM ELITE 8 4A RANKINGS
1. Mallard Creek (3-0-1)
2. Myers Park (3-0)
3. East Forsyth (4-0)
4. Vance (2-0)
5. Richmond County (4-0)
6. Leesville Road (4-0)
7. Scotland County (4-0)
8. West Forsyth (4-0)