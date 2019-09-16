Here are the latest rankings in the NCPreps.com Elite 8 for Week 5 of the NC high school football season.

NCPREPS.COM ELITE 8 1A RANKINGS

1. Tarboro (4-0)

2. East Surry (4-0)

3. Holmes (3-0)

4. Murphy (3-1)

5. Mitchell (4-0)

6. Robbinsville (4-0)

7. Princeton (3-0)

8. Swain County (4-0)





NCPREPS.COM ELITE 8 2A RANKINGS

1. Shelby (3-0)

2. Reidsville (4-0)

3. Northeastern (3-0)

4. Mountain Heritage (3-0)

5. Hibriten (3-1)

6. Wallace-Rose Hill (3-1)

7. Clinton (2-0)



8. Burns (2-1)





NCPREPS.COM ELiTE 8 3A RANKINGS

1. Weddington (4-0)

2. Jacksonville (3-0)

3. Kings Mountain (4-0)

4. New Hanover (3-0)

5. Lee County (4-0)

6. Dudley (3-1)

7. Charlotte Catholic (1-2)

8. Eastern Alamance (4-0)





NCPREPS.COM ELITE 8 4A RANKINGS

1. Mallard Creek (3-0-1)

2. Myers Park (3-0)

3. East Forsyth (4-0)

4. Vance (2-0)

5. Richmond County (4-0)

6. Leesville Road (4-0)

7. Scotland County (4-0)

8. West Forsyth (4-0)



