Northside-Jacksonville @ Clinton

Clinton (1-1) – Won 14-0 over East Bladen

“The Clinton Dark Horses are coming off of an impressive 14-0 shutout victory over East Bladen. The defense, led by class of 2020 ILB Mohamed Kaba, has been dominate the first two weeks of the season. Despite an early 14-0 loss to Cape Fear, Kaba and company are a unit that cannot be taken lightly.”



Northside-Jacksonville (1-1) – Lost 24-14 to New Hanover

“Northside-Jacksonville always has athletes, you can bet your bottom dollar on that! The Monarchs boast a nice running back duo with Lacy Williams and Rashard Anderson. Both backs rushed for over 100 yards in the season opener against Jones Senior. However, the pair came to a halt last week in a 24-14 loss against New Hanover. Northside-Jacksonville wins in the athleticism department. However, can the Monarchs put it all together?”

Bottom Line: Clinton wins a shootout over Northside-Jacksonville 21-17

South Granville @ Ravenscroft



South Granville (2-0) – Won 14-7 over South Johnson



"The Vikings of South Granville reeled of 13-straight wins last year before falling to North Davidson in the third round of the NCHSAA 2AA State Playoffs. This year’s team is starting off in similar fashion as they have managed to give up a lone touchdowns in both outings so far. Senior Tyhagee Allen is what I like to call a “man-child”. The 6-2, 240 pound athlete lines up at running back, defensive end, and defensive tackle and dominates the opposition. He has already registered 95 rushing yards and two touchdowns on the season.





Ravenscroft (1-1) – Lost 23-14 to HPCA



“Ravenscroft is looking to bounce back after suffering a tough loss to High Point Christian last week. Ravenscroft running back Patrick Johnson logged two rushing touchdowns against HPCA and must have a similar type of outing if the Ravens have any hope of overpowering the Vikings.



Bottom Line: South Granville rolls Ravenscroft 35-14



Cleveland @ Terry Sanford

Cleveland (2-0) – Won 43-6 over Garner



“Coach Scott Riley and the Rams pulled off one of the biggest upsets in the state last week. After a 33-23 shootout victory over Rolesville, Cleveland silenced the doubters with a 43-6 rout over the Garner Trojans. Rams junior quarterback Darius Ocean dominated the Trojans as he finished 18 of 29 for 304 yards and 4 touchdowns. Senior running back Adrian Henry had an impressive performance as well. He reeled off 131 rushing yards on 22 carries (5.9 YPC) and one touchdown against the Trojans.



Terry Sanford (1-1) – Won 29-15 over Jack Britt

“ Terry Sanford looked very impressive in their 29-15 victory over Jack Britt. Coming off of an 11-2 season in ’17, the Bulldogs are looking to build on their recent success. Junior running back Dorian Clark is a FBS-caliber talent. The 6-foot, 190 pound speedster rushed for over 1,500 yards and 15 touchdowns last season. The junior standout rushed for 127 yards and 2 touchdowns last Friday against cross-town rival Jack Britt.



Bottom Line: Cleveland sneaks past Terry Sanford 35-31



Game of the Night: New Hanover (1-1) @ Cape Fear (1-1)

New Hanover (1-1) – Won 24-14 over Northside-Jacksonville

Cape Fear (1-1) – Lost 25-0 to Seventy-First



“Before New Hanover was crowned the NCHSAA 3AA State Champions, they suffered a huge scare. That scare occurred during the 3rd round of the state playoffs. New Hanover entered the fourth quarter of the contest down by 7 and seemingly no answer for the opposing team. They would go on to triumph over the opposing team 41-38 behind a 1-yard QB sneak by Blake Walston.

Who was the opposing team? The Cape Fear Colts…

Cape Fear faced off against New Hanover in the 2017 regular season and lost 26-19. Then they met again in the 3rd round where New Hanover survived a 41-38 gladiator match.



Needless to say, Cape Fear has New Hanover’s card. While the Wildcats are without star athlete Wiz Vaughn, senior RB/WR Travis Lee has impressive playmaking ability and can do a lot with the ball in his hands. Against Northside-Jacksonville, Lee registered 132 rushing yards, 93 receiving yards, and a rushing touchdown.

Cape Fear senior running Zaire Boykin returns as the team’s leading rusher a year ago. Boykin has a nice frame (6’0, 200lbs) and can handle a heavy workload. It will be interesting to see how he is implemented in the passing game this Friday as well.



Bottom Line: Cape Fear upsets New Hanover 24-17



