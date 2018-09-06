Here are four top games on the schedule for Week 4 of the North Carolina high school football season.

Mount Airy (3-0) @ Morehead (2-1)

Mount Airy (3-0)-- Won 42-13 vs Elkin

"The Granite Bears are off to a 3-0 start this season. A year ago, Mount Airy pulverized the competition en route to a berth in the NCHSAA 1AA State Championship game, where they fell to Tarboro 32-7.

Offensively, the Granite Bears are led by sophomore quarterback Holden Poindexter, who has already accounted for 10 touchdowns and nearly 1,000 passing yards in the first three games. Senior wide receivers Donovan and Greg Greene are two playmakers with impressive ball skills.

Morehead (2-1)-- Lost 20-13 to Reidsville

"After a bad 2-9 season in '17, this Morehead squad has reeled off two impressive wins this season against Western Guilford and Martinsville (VA). This will be the first true test for Coach Lin Stadler and the Panthers.

Senior running back Duron King is off to a hot start. The 5’9 180-pounder has rushing yards 425 rushing yards and 3 touchdowns on only 47 carries. I can see this kid rushing for over 2,000 this season. He's that skilled and gifted athletically.

BOTTOM LINE: Mount Airy wins 45-21





R.J. Reynolds (2-1) @ Reidsville (3-0)

R.J. Reynolds-- Won 49-0 vs Winston Salem Prep

"After a commanding 49-0 win last week, the Demons are off to a 2-1 start. Despite going 6-6 last season, the team showed promise with several returning starters. R.J. Reynolds' defensive is a unit that can create turnovers.

Senior linebacker Jamoi Hodge is a tackling machine. The versatile backer enters the contest with 22 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, and 6 sacks.

This defensive unit has accounted 15 sacks and 8 interceptions so far this season.

Reidsville-- Won 20-13 vs Morehead

"Reidsville continued their winning ways last season by going 15-1. Their season ended in heartbreaking fashion, losing 35-28 in overtime against Wallace-Rose Hill for the NCHSAA 2A State Championship.

Senior running back Jasahn Rankin has the frame of a fullback (5’7, 215 lbs) yet he's deceptively fast. He has rushed for 354 yards on 36 carries and 8 touchdowns.

Offensively, the Rams have averaged 239.9 rushing yards and 15 rushing touchdowns.

BOTTOM LINE: Reidsville slips past R.J. Reynolds 28-21 in OVERTIME





Richmond County (2-1) @ David W. Butler (1-1)

RIchmond County (2-1) -- Won 28-0 vs Pine Forest

"The Richmond Raiders are always a team to look out for. For years I have said that this area produces some of the state's top talent. This season, the Raiders are led by a promising young quarterback prospect in Caleb Hood. While the sophomore does have time to grow (5’11, 190 lbs), he has confidence far beyond his years.

We cannot forget about the matchup two weeks ago against Wake Forest, either. This team battled for four straight quarters and solidified themselves not only as a team to watch in the Sandhills conference, but the entire state.

David W. Butler (1-1)-- Lost 36-28 to Mallard Creek (8/24)

"The Bulldogs had arguably the toughest schedule in the state for the first two weeks of the season. They dismantled Scotland County 47-19 in the Charlotte Kickoff Classic, then suffered a close 36-28 loss to Mallard Creek in week 2.

Butler boasts a good signal-caller as well in Christian Peters. He does a great job spreading the ball around to his playmakers while dissecting the defense. This offense is well-balanced and can serve as a threat both in the air and on the ground."

BOTTOM LINE: Richmond County Scores Late; Butler Wins on Game-Winning FG 31-29





Game of The Week-- Havelock (3-0) @ J.H. Rose (3-0)

Havelock (3-0)-- Won 69-34 vs Wallace-Rose Hill

"To say that the Havelock Rams are good is simply doing that team an injustice. The Rams are averaging 64.6 points per game and 9.3 touchdowns per contest.

Senior athlete Anthony Harris, a Tennessee commit, has made the transition to quarterback look effortless. A defensive back at the next level, Harris has thrown for thrown for 691 yards and 10 touchdowns in his first year at the position.

Senior wide receiver Welton Spottsville is special. The 6’3 200-pound future Tar Heel has 249 receiving yards on 11 catches and 4 touchdowns. He also has three rushing scores."

J.H. Rose (3-0)-- Won 21-14 vs Hunt

"J.H. Rose pulled out a close one last week against Hunt. The Rampants are starting the season off at 3-0, after going 3-8 a year ago.

Senior quarterback Grant Jarman looked promising last season, throwing for over 2,300 yards and 26 touchdowns. This season, he's accounted for 8 passing touchdowns and a lone interception.

Offensively, the Rampants are averaging nearly 500 total yards of offense per game."

BOTTOM LINE: Havelock Rolls J.H. Rose 56-17