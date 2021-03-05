 NCPreps - NCPreps Friday Night Scoreboard
NCPreps Friday Night Scoreboard

Deana King • NCPreps
Here are the final scores from Week 2 of the North Carolina high school spring football season . Please email me at gatarams@yahoo.com with scores.

FRIDAY, MARCH 5TH

AC Reynolds 49, Erwin 29

AL Brown 30, Central Cabarrus 29 2OT

Andrews 36, Swain County 14

Apex Friendship 43, South Garner 0

Ashe County 43, Elkin 14

Asheville 13, Tuscola 12

Athens Drive 24, Green Level 6

Bessemer City 21, Union Academy 6

Brevard 19, North Iredell 7

Broughton 9, SE Raleigh 6

Bunker Hill 32, FT Foard 7

Burns 14, Chase 0

Butler 42, Porter Ridge 21

Cape Fear 49, Douglas Byrd 0

Cary 2, Riverside-Durham 0 forfeit

Central Davidson 68, Lexington 7

Clayton 30, Harnett Central 12

Cleveland 62, Corinth Holders 15

Clinton 42, Northside-Jax 21

Community School of Davidson 35, Bishop McGuiness 6

Concord 41, Central Academy 7

Crest 55, Cramer 24

Croatan 25, SW Onslow 21

Cummings 88, Ben Smith 74

Cuthbertson 31, Piedmont 10

Davie County 35, West Rowan 7

East Bladen 35, South Columbus 21

East Lincoln 41, Lincolnton 0

Eastern Alamance 21, Person 12

Dudley 42, SE Guilford 20

Fairmont 34, West Bladen 30

Forbush 41, Surry Central 7

Forest Hills 14, Union Pines 12

Franklinton 27, Bunn 0

Freedom 28, Hickory 16

Fuquay Varina 17, Wakefield 12

Granville Central 32, JF Webb 12

Gray’s Creek 34, Terry Sanford 32

Greene Central 14, Farmville Central 14

Grimsley 27, East Forsyth 7

Independence 15, East Meck 9

JH Rose 40, Fike 20

James Kenan 56, White Oak 50

Havelock 56, Wallace Rose Hill 7

Heritage 28, Southern Nash 22

Hertford 40, Southampton 14

Hibriten 62, West Caldwell 6

Hickory Ridge 46, Garinger 0

High Point Central 10, High Point Andrews 7

Hoggard 49, Ashley 6

Hoke County 14, Seventy-First 8

Holly Springs 17, Garner 6

Holmes 43, Northeastern 22

Hough 37, Mooresville 6

Hunt 27, Beddingfield 14

JM Robinson 45, NW Cabarrus 7

Jacksonville 32, East Duplin 27

Kinston 46, South Lenoir 0

Knightdale 21, East Wake 0

Lake Norman 29, Mallard Creek 24

Ledford 33, West Davidson 14

Lee County 30, Overhills 27

Leesville Road 24, Sanderson 7

Maiden 21, West Lincoln 20

McDowell 21, St. Stephens 18

Middle Creek 40, Apex 0

Midway 33, Lakewood 0

Millbrook 50, Enloe 26

Mitchell 26, Smoky Mountain 14

Monroe 33, Marvin Ridge 18

Montgomery Central 24, Graham 0

Mount Pleasant 27, Carson 21

Mount Tabor 62, RJ Reynolds 6

Mountain Heritage 40, Hendersonville 27

Mountain Island Charter 58, Christ the King 0

Murphy 48, Franklin 14

Myers Park 35, Rocky River 9

North Buncombe 54, Madison 37

North Edgecombe 12, Gates County 0

North Forsyth 30, North Surry 0

North Henderson 13, West Henderson 8

North Lincoln 34, West Meck 0

North Rowan 44, South Stanly 18

North Stanly 24, North Moore 15

North Stokes 36, Hobbton 20

Northern Durham 45, Cedar Ridge 18

Northern Guilford 67, NE Guilford 6

Northern Nash 38, Nash Central 13

Northwood 7, Chapel Hill 6

Oak Grove 20, Salisbury 13

Olympic 28, South Meck 3

Owen 47, East Henderson 0

Parkwood 36, Sun Valley 19

Perquimans 30, North Pitt 24

Pine Lake Prep 46, Cherryville 7

Pisgah 28, Mount Airy 21

Polk County 49, East Rutherford 14

Princeton 52, Pamlico 28

Providence 27, Berry Academy 7

Ragsdale 21, SW Guilford 20

Reagan 44, South Iredell 16

Reidsville 48, East Surry 14

Richmond County 42, Pinecrest 35

Riverside-Martin 34, South Creek 8

Robbinsville 38, Hayesville 14

Rockingham 41, McMichael 8

Rolesville 42, Rocky Mount 7

Rosewood 35, West Carteret 24

Scotland County 41, Purnell Swett 0

Shelby 38, R-S Central 22

Smithfield-Selma 38, North Johnston 0

South Central 22, Eastern Wayne 0

South Granville 29, Warren County 20

South Johnston 20, Triton 19

South Point 44, East Gaston 6

South Rowan 7, East Davidson 3

South Stokes 21, South Davidson 6

South View 12, Pine Forest 7

Southern Durham 20, Orange 0

Southern Guilford 14, Williams 7

Southern Lee 28, Carrboro 0

Spring Creek 48, Union 0

Starmount 14, Elkin 7

Statesville 27, South Caldwell 18

Swansboro 42, Dixon 12

TC Roberson 34, Enka 7

Tarboro 34, SW Edgecombe 0

Thomas Jefferson 21, East Rowan 6

Topsail 54, New Hanover 42

Walkertown 30, Carver 8

Washington 41, North Lenoir 19

Watauga 21, Alexander Central 7

Weddington 7, Charlotte Catholic 3

West Brunswick 29, Laney 6

West Cabarrus 16, Cox Mill 0

West Charlotte 24, North Meck 12

West Craven 26, Ayden Grifton 21

West Forsyth 45, Pagr 0

West Johnston 28, Western Harnett 14

West Stokes 31, Atkins 6

West Wilkes 21, East Wilkes 20

Western Alamance 47, Morehead 0

Westover 33, EE Smith 32

Wheatmore 22, Trinity 8

Wilkes Central 34, North Wilkes 7

