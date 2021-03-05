NCPreps - NCPreps Friday Night Scoreboard

NCPreps Friday Night Scoreboard
Here are the final scores from Week 2 of the North Carolina high school spring football season . Please email me at gatarams@yahoo.com with scores.
FRIDAY, MARCH 5TH
AC Reynolds 49, Erwin 29
AL Brown 30, Central Cabarrus 29 2OT
Andrews 36, Swain County 14
Apex Friendship 43, South Garner 0
Ashe County 43, Elkin 14
Asheville 13, Tuscola 12
Athens Drive 24, Green Level 6
Bessemer City 21, Union Academy 6
Brevard 19, North Iredell 7
Broughton 9, SE Raleigh 6
Bunker Hill 32, FT Foard 7
Burns 14, Chase 0
Butler 42, Porter Ridge 21
Cape Fear 49, Douglas Byrd 0
Cary 2, Riverside-Durham 0 forfeit
Central Davidson 68, Lexington 7
Clayton 30, Harnett Central 12
Cleveland 62, Corinth Holders 15
Clinton 42, Northside-Jax 21
Community School of Davidson 35, Bishop McGuiness 6
Concord 41, Central Academy 7
Crest 55, Cramer 24
Croatan 25, SW Onslow 21
Cummings 88, Ben Smith 74
Cuthbertson 31, Piedmont 10
Davie County 35, West Rowan 7
East Bladen 35, South Columbus 21
East Lincoln 41, Lincolnton 0
Eastern Alamance 21, Person 12
Dudley 42, SE Guilford 20
Fairmont 34, West Bladen 30
Forbush 41, Surry Central 7
Forest Hills 14, Union Pines 12
Franklinton 27, Bunn 0
Freedom 28, Hickory 16
Fuquay Varina 17, Wakefield 12
Granville Central 32, JF Webb 12
Gray’s Creek 34, Terry Sanford 32
Greene Central 14, Farmville Central 14
Grimsley 27, East Forsyth 7
Independence 15, East Meck 9
JH Rose 40, Fike 20
James Kenan 56, White Oak 50
Havelock 56, Wallace Rose Hill 7
Heritage 28, Southern Nash 22
Hertford 40, Southampton 14
Hibriten 62, West Caldwell 6
Hickory Ridge 46, Garinger 0
High Point Central 10, High Point Andrews 7
Hoggard 49, Ashley 6
Hoke County 14, Seventy-First 8
Holly Springs 17, Garner 6
Holmes 43, Northeastern 22
Hough 37, Mooresville 6
Hunt 27, Beddingfield 14
JM Robinson 45, NW Cabarrus 7
Jacksonville 32, East Duplin 27
Kinston 46, South Lenoir 0
Knightdale 21, East Wake 0
Lake Norman 29, Mallard Creek 24
Ledford 33, West Davidson 14
Lee County 30, Overhills 27
Leesville Road 24, Sanderson 7
Maiden 21, West Lincoln 20
McDowell 21, St. Stephens 18
Middle Creek 40, Apex 0
Midway 33, Lakewood 0
Millbrook 50, Enloe 26
Mitchell 26, Smoky Mountain 14
Monroe 33, Marvin Ridge 18
Montgomery Central 24, Graham 0
Mount Pleasant 27, Carson 21
Mount Tabor 62, RJ Reynolds 6
Mountain Heritage 40, Hendersonville 27
Mountain Island Charter 58, Christ the King 0
Murphy 48, Franklin 14
Myers Park 35, Rocky River 9
North Buncombe 54, Madison 37
North Edgecombe 12, Gates County 0
North Forsyth 30, North Surry 0
North Henderson 13, West Henderson 8
North Lincoln 34, West Meck 0
North Rowan 44, South Stanly 18
North Stanly 24, North Moore 15
North Stokes 36, Hobbton 20
Northern Durham 45, Cedar Ridge 18
Northern Guilford 67, NE Guilford 6
Northern Nash 38, Nash Central 13
Northwood 7, Chapel Hill 6
Oak Grove 20, Salisbury 13
Olympic 28, South Meck 3
Owen 47, East Henderson 0
Parkwood 36, Sun Valley 19
Perquimans 30, North Pitt 24
Pine Lake Prep 46, Cherryville 7
Pisgah 28, Mount Airy 21
Polk County 49, East Rutherford 14
Princeton 52, Pamlico 28
Providence 27, Berry Academy 7
Ragsdale 21, SW Guilford 20
Reagan 44, South Iredell 16
Reidsville 48, East Surry 14
Richmond County 42, Pinecrest 35
Riverside-Martin 34, South Creek 8
Robbinsville 38, Hayesville 14
Rockingham 41, McMichael 8
Rolesville 42, Rocky Mount 7
Rosewood 35, West Carteret 24
Scotland County 41, Purnell Swett 0
Shelby 38, R-S Central 22
Smithfield-Selma 38, North Johnston 0
South Central 22, Eastern Wayne 0
South Granville 29, Warren County 20
South Johnston 20, Triton 19
South Point 44, East Gaston 6
South Rowan 7, East Davidson 3
South Stokes 21, South Davidson 6
South View 12, Pine Forest 7
Southern Durham 20, Orange 0
Southern Guilford 14, Williams 7
Southern Lee 28, Carrboro 0
Spring Creek 48, Union 0
Starmount 14, Elkin 7
Statesville 27, South Caldwell 18
Swansboro 42, Dixon 12
TC Roberson 34, Enka 7
Tarboro 34, SW Edgecombe 0
Thomas Jefferson 21, East Rowan 6
Topsail 54, New Hanover 42
Walkertown 30, Carver 8
Washington 41, North Lenoir 19
Watauga 21, Alexander Central 7
Weddington 7, Charlotte Catholic 3
West Brunswick 29, Laney 6
West Cabarrus 16, Cox Mill 0
West Charlotte 24, North Meck 12
West Craven 26, Ayden Grifton 21
West Forsyth 45, Pagr 0
West Johnston 28, Western Harnett 14
West Stokes 31, Atkins 6
West Wilkes 21, East Wilkes 20
Western Alamance 47, Morehead 0
Westover 33, EE Smith 32
Wheatmore 22, Trinity 8
Wilkes Central 34, North Wilkes 7