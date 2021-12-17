NCPreps Hoops Spotlight: McCall King

NCPreps.com special contributor Peter London, who runs Carolina Girls Hoop Report had a chance to check in with King.

McCall is a 5-foot-11 shooting guard that plays for Team Curry on the AAU/Club circuit and is a UNC-Wilmington commit.

One of the top shooters coming out of South Carolina in the 2022 class is McCall King from Christ Church Episcopal school in Greenville, SC. She has been a varsity player for six years now and is coming off a season where she averaged 19.8 points, 8.3 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 2.1 steals per game.

NCPREPS/CGHR: What are your goals for this upcoming high school both personal and team?

KING: "My goals personally are to hit my 2,000-point mark and be the all-time leading scorer here at CCES. I’ve scored 1,750 so far and am hoping to achieve 2,000 by the end of the season. As far as team goals go, I think we have a good chance of making it to the state championship. I’d love to end my senior year by winning state like I did my freshman year."

NCPREPS/CGHR: How would you describe your AAU/Club experience?

KING: "It was the experience of a lifetime playing for Team Curry. The traveling team camaraderie and competition on the circuit made it so much fun. I loved every single minute of it. We played some really tough teams and represented our brand and coach really well."

NCPREPS/CGHR: Who was your coach and how did you like playing for them?

KING: "Coach Ashely Rivens. I loved playing under Coach Ash. She pushed me to a new level and focused on what I did well and helped me develop my shooting ability to be able to do it under pressure and at a college level. She cares so much for each player as a person and continuously checks in on me even though I’m about to graduate and go off to college. I know she will also be in my corner even on this new journey."

NCPREPS/CGHR: What is your favorite basketball memory (high school or AAU?)

KING: "Winning a State Championship my freshman year is something I will never forget. That feeling is indescribable. On the circuit this year, UAA hosted an ISO chill 3-point competition with the top shooter from all teams and I won the competition."

NCPREPS/CGHR: What is the part of your game that you are working on the most?

KING: "I’ve been working on my strength by lifting weights and being extremely consistent from the college 3-point line. I know this will be necessary for my position next year."

NCPREPS/CGHR: What is your or your team's locker room hype song?

KING: "We listen to anything by Lil Baby before games. I’ve also been listening to Drake’s newest album, Certified Lover Boy. Any of these songs really bring the energy before we go out to warm up."

NCPREPS/CGHR: Who is the player in the NCAA, WNBA or NBA that you pattern your game after, play like or admire?

KING: "Breanna Stewart and Katie Lou Samuelson are two of my favorite players. I love their ability to score at all 3 levels and the way that they lead their teams."

NCPREPS/CGHR: What are a few things that you liked in the school you chose?

KING: "People say 'go where you’re wanted/loved' and I knew they wanted me in Wilmington. I love the coaching staff and the culture of the team. The location of UNCW being 5 hours from home and so close to the beach is perfect. I knew from the time I visited in late June that I would be very happy there."

NCPREPS/CGHR: Have you taken any visits to any colleges?

KING: "I took my official visit to UNCW in June of this year."

NCPREPS/CGHR: Do you know what you may major in?

KING: "I’m planning to do something medical in the future, so I will probably end up majoring in biology."



