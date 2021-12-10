NCPreps Hoops Spotlight: Taylor Barner

NCPreps.com special contributor Peter London, who runs Caroliina Girls Hoop Report had a chance to check in with Barner

Barner, a 5-foot-8 point guard is looking to take her game and team to a whole another level this season. She plays for FBC Carolina Elite during the AAU/Club season where she has caught the eyes of some of the top programs in the country because of her smooth ball handling ability and her consistent 25-foot jump shots.

One of the best young guards in North Carolina is Taylor Barner from Panther Creek High School located in Cary, NC. Barner is coming off an impressive freshman year where she averaged 10.8 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 3.0 steals per game,

NCPREPS/CGHR: What are your goals for this upcoming high school season both personal and team?

BARNER: "Personal would be being a good leader and teammate. Team-wise would be winning a state championship."

NCPREPS/CGHR: How would you describe your AAU/Club experience?

BARNER: "My experience is good. I've been playing with most of my team since third grade, so it makes our chemistry good on and off the court."

NCPREPS/CGHR: Who was your coach and how did you like playing for them?

BARNER" " My coach is my dad, Mr. Barner and I love playing for him."

NCPREPS/CGHR: What is your favorite basketball memory (High School or AAU)?

BARNER: "I think when we finally put it together at the end of the AAU season in the summer of 2021 and went undefeated for a week in Wargames and Under Armour."

NCPREPS/CGHR: What is the part of your game that you are working on the most?

BARNER: "Being more aggressive to start the game is what I'm working on now and my ball handling. There are always places I want to better myself."

NCPREPS/CGHR: What is your or your team's locker room hype song?

BARNER: “Wants and Needs by Drake/Lil Baby."

NCPREPS/CGHR: Who is the player in the NCAA, WNBA, or NBA that you pattern your game after, play like, or admire?

BARNER: "I would say Kyrie Irving and Sue Bird.'

NCPREPS/CGHR: What are you looking for in a college?

BARNER: "I am looking for a family atmosphere and a school that likes to play fast."

NCPREPS/CGHR: Have you taken any visits to any colleges?

BARNER: "Yes. I have visited Florida, Tennessee, East Carolina, UNC, Virginia Tech, Campbell, JMU, UNCG, and Marquette."

NCPREPS/CGHR: Do you know what you may major in?

BARNER: "I am looking to major in Biology."