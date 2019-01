Here is the first NCPreps/HS Media Basketball Polls for the week of January 14th sponsored by VTO Sports.

1A BOYS

1. WELDON 7-0 (1) 89 VOTES

2. NORTH STOKES 13-0 (5) 88 VOTES

3. HOLMES 10-0 (1) 84 VOTES

4. WASHINGTON COUNTY 9-0 (1) 75 VOTES

5. BISHOP MCGUINNESS 12-3 (2) 60 VOTES

6. LINCOLN CHARTER 12-3 (1) 53 VOTES

7. WS PREP 8-4 (1) 45 VOTES

8. PRINCETON 11-1 38 VOTES

9. WEST COLUMBUS 12-2 36 VOTES

10. HENDERSON COLLEGIATE 13-1 31 VOTES

HONORABLE MENTION:NORTH ROWAN 27, COMMUNITY SCHOOL OF DAVIDSON 26, NW HALIFAX 17, PIEDMONT COMMUNITY CHARTER (1) 10, CHATHAM CENTRAL 6, RESEARCH TRIANGLE 5, CHATHAM CHARTER 4, CHERRYVILLE 4 , QUEEN'S GRANT 3, PENDER 2, STARMOUNT 2, NORTH STANLY 2,





2A BOYS

1. FARMVILLE CENTRAL 14-0 (10) 126 VOTES

2. EAST LINCOLN 11-1 106 VOTES

3. FOREST HILLS 13-2 (3) 105 VOTES

4. VANCE COUNTY 12-1 84 VOTES

5. HENDERSONVILLE 11-1 64 VOTES

6. EAST RUTHERFORD 12-1 64 VOTES

7. GREENE CENTRAL 11-5 36 VOTES

8, MAIDEN 13-2 27 VOTES

9. WALKERTOWN 10-4 20 VOTES

10. HIBRITEN 9-1 19 VOTES

10. MT PLEASANT 12-2 19 VOTES

HONORABLE MENTION: GOLDSBORO 12, KINSTON 12, NORTH DAVIDSON 10, WEST CRAVEN 5, FRANKLIN 2, LEXINGTON 1





3A BOYS

1. COX MILL 14-1(11) 123 VOTES

2. SW GUILFORD 14-0 111 VOTES

3. HILLSIDE 13-0 104 VOTES

4. FREEDOM 13-1 77 VOTES

5. EASTERN ALAMANCE 11-0 (2) 62 VOTES

6. NORTHERN NASH 14-1 61 VOTES

7. WILLIAMS 11-1 56 VOTES

8. WHITE OAK 13-1 26 VOTES

9. SOUTH JOHNSTON 13-1 17 VOTES

10. KINGS MOUNTAIN 10-3 13 VOTES

HONORABLE MENTION: WEST CARTERET 12, SOUTHERN DURHAM 11, HICKORY 10, WESTOVER 9, MT TABOR 6, SOUTHERN LEE 2, CHAPEL HILL 1





4A BOYS

1. MILLBROOK 17-0 (12) 129 VOTES

2. SOUTH CENTRAL 13-1(1) 95 VOTES

3. NORTH MECK 12-2 93 VOTES

4. INDEPENDENCE 10-3 74 VOTES

5.WAKEFIELD 13-2 48 VOTES

6. HOLLY SPRINGS 13-2 45 VOTES

7. PANTHER CREEK 13-2 38 VOTES

8. DAVIE 12-1 37 VOTES

8. SEVENTY FIRST 12-1 37 VOTES

10. NW GUILFORD 12-1 20 VOTES

10. .VANCE 12-2 20 VOTES

HONORABLE MENTION: PINECREST 19, WEST CHARLOTTE 9, ATHENS DRIVE 7, KINGHTDALE 3, RJ REYNOLDS 1





1A GIRLS

1.MOUNT AIRY 10-1 (5) 105 VOTES

2. AVERY COUNTY 12-2 (4) 90 VOTES

3. PAMLICO COUNTY 10-2 72 VOTES

4. ALBEMARLE 14-1 (2) 72 VOTES

5. CHEROKEE 10-2 70 VOTES

6. EAST SURRY 10-2 61 VOTES

6. UNION ACADEMY 12-1 61 VOTES

8. EAST CARTERET 9-1 55 VOTES

9. WELDON 6-0 (2) 50 VOTES

10. MANTEO 7-1 17 VOTES

HONORABLE MENTION: VANCE CHARTER 15, LANGTREE CHARTER 15, CHATHAM CENTRAL10, MITCHELL 5, HAYESVILLE 4, MURPHY 3, SUGAR CREEK CHARTER 3





2A GIRLS

1. MOUNTAIN HERITAGE 11-0 (8) 114 VOTES

2. EAST DUPLIN 13-0 (2) 92 VOTES

3. FARMVILLE CENTRAL 12-0 (1) 76 VOTES

4. EAST BLADEN (1)15-1 70VOTES

5. EAST RUTHERFORD 12-1 67 VOTES

6. BERTIE 12-1 62 VOTES

7. NC SCHOOL OF SCIENCE & MATH 17-0 (1) 49 VOTES

8. SALISBURY 10-2 34 VOTES

9. EAST BURKE 11-5 31 VOTES

9. MADISON 12-2 31 VOTES

HONORABLE MENRIKN: SW EDGECOMBE 24, CROATAN 18, FORBUSH 13, FIRST FLIGHT 13, EAST DAVIDSON 13, RICHLANDS 5, MIDWAY 3





3A GIRLS

1. ERWIN 16-0 (8) 124 VOTES

2. CARSON 16-0 (2) 111 VOTES

3. EE SMITH 14-1 83 VOTES

4. ENKA 13-2 59 VOTES

5. CUTHBERTSON 14-1 (1) 57 VOTES

6, FREEDOM 13-1 (1) 55 VOTES

7. SW RANDOLPH 14-1 51 VOTES

8. WEST ROWAN 14-1 34 VOTES

9. SE GUILFORD 12-1 31 VOTES

10. PERSON 13-1 29 VOTES

HONORABLE MENTION: ROCKINGHAM 26, JACKSONVILLE (1) 23, DH CONLEY 21, NORTH IREDELL 7, TERRY SANFORD 4, KINGS MOUNTAIN 2





4A GIRLS

1. HERITAGE 13-0 (10) 125 VOTES

2. RAGSDALE 14-0 (3) 112 VOTES

3. WAKEFIELD14-1 92 VOTES

4. VANCE 14-2 91 VOTES

5. BUTLER 13-1 62 VOTES

6. PROVIDENCE 14-1 49 VOTES

7. LEESVILLE ROAD 12-2 34 VOTES

8. LANEY 13-1 32 VOTES

9. HICKORY RIDGE 11-2 25 VOTES

10. SE RALEIGH 9-5 20 VOTES

10. .PINE FOREST 13-1 20 VOTES

HONORABLE MENTION: MALLARD CREEK 14, PINECREST 18, NW GUILFORD 14, SOUTH CENTRAL 9, HP CENTRAL 2