Here are the NCPreps/HS Media Basketball Polls for the week of January 28th. Voting done by high school sportswriters from all across North Carolina.

1A Boys

1. Washington County 14-0 (7) 85 votes

2 WS Prep 11-4 (1) 76 votes

3. Henderson Collegiate 17-2 63 votes

4. West Columbus 16-2 (1) 57 votes

5. Bishop McGuinness 14-4 52 votes

6. North Stokes 14-2 31 votes

7. NW Halifax 14-1 27 votes

8. North Rowan 15-2 24 votes

9. Holmes 14-2 23 votes

10.Community School of Davidson 14-3 16 votes





HONORABLE MENTION: Princeton 12, Lincoln Charter 11, Weldon 9, Starmount 7, Chatham Charter 4, Hayesville 3, Chatham Central 3 , Research Triangle 2





2A Boys

1. Farmville Central 18-0 (7) 87 votes

2. East Lincoln 17-1 79 votes

3. Forest Hills 16-2 (2) 76 votes

4. Greene Central 15-5 59 votes

5. East Rutherford 15-1 53 votes

6. Maiden 16-2 35 votes

7. North Davidson 13-3 27 votes

8. Walkertown 13-5 24 votes

9. Hendersonville 14-2 21 votes

10.Kinston 14-5 18 votes

HONORABLE MENTION: Vance County 13, Hibriten 2, Mt Pleasant 2, West Craven 2, Wilkes Central 1, Shelby 1, Mtn. Heritage 1







3A Boys

1. Cox Mill 17-1 (8)87 votes

2. SW Guilford 18-0 79 votes

3. Hillside 16-0 70 votes

4. Eastern Alamance 16-0 (1) 62 votes

5. Freedom 16-1 59 votes

6. Northern Nash 17-1 43 votes

7. Kings Mountain 13-4 24 votes

8. Williams 15-2 23 votes

9. Hickory 14-3 17 votes

10.Southern Durham 13-3 14 votes





HONORABLE MENTION: White Oak 13, Southern Guilford 2, Mt Tabor 2, Westover 1





4A Boys

1. Mllbrook 19-0 (8) 89 votes

2. North Meck. 15-2 82 votes

3. South Central 17-1 (1) 78 votes

4. Independence 14-3 55 votes

5. Wakefield 16-2 45 votes

6. Davie 16-1 41 votes

7. Holly Springs 15-3 30 votes

8. Vance 14-3 26 votes

9. Laney 16-3 14 votes

10.Panther Creek 16-3 13 votes





HONORABLE MENTION: Athens Drive 6, West Charlotte 6, Olympic 4, Pinecrest 1





1A Girls

1. Mt Airy 13-1 (7) 87 votes

2. Pamlico County 13-2 75 votes

3. Albemarle 17-1 (1) 65 votes

4. Avery County 15-4 60 votes

4. East Surry 12-2 (1) 60 votes

6. Union Academy 16-1 46 votes

7. Weldon 11-0 33 votes

8. Cherokee 14-3 29 votes

9. Murphy 12-4 23 votes

10.East Carteret 12-2 7 votes





HONORABLE MENTION: Chatham Central 6, Raleigh Charter 3, Riverside Martin 2, Hayesville 2





2A Girls

1. Mtn. Heritage 16-0 (8) 89 votes

2. Farmville Central 14-0 (1) 78 votes

3. East Duplin 17-0 69 votes

4. East Bladen 18-1 64 votes

5. East Rutherford 15-1 52 votes

6. Salisbury 14-2 45 votes

7. NC School of Science and Math 23-0 29 votes

8. East Burke 14-5 27 votes

9. Bertie 14-2 17 votes

10.Forbush 15-3 10 votes





HONORABLE MENTION: Richlands 6, Croatan 5, Kinston 2





3A Girls

1. EE Smith 18-1 (7) 88 votes

2. Freedom 16-1 (1) 81 votes

3. Carson 17-1 61 votes

3. Erwin 18-1 61 votes

5. SE Guilford 16-1 53 votes

6. Enka 15-3 39 votes

7. North Iredell 14-2 37 votes

8. SW Randolph 16-2 23 votes

9. Jacksonville 13-3 (1) 19 votes

10. Cuthbertson 16-2 16 votes





HONORABLE MENTION: Asheville 8, Person 6, Eastern Wayne 1, Statesville 1,Terry Sanford 1





4A Girls

1. Wakefield 17-1 (8) 89 votes

2. Heritage 16-1 75 votes

3. Leesville Road 16-2 (1) 65 votes

4. Ragsdale 16-2 64 votes

5 Laney 18-1 51 votes

6. Hickory Ridge 14-2 33 votes

7. Vance 16-2 30 votes

8. SE Raleigh 14-5 23 votes

9. Butler 15-2 19 votes

10.Pine Forest 16-1 15 votes





HONORABLE MENTION: NW Guilford 12, Mallard Creek 10, Providence 5, South Central 4