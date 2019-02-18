NCPreps/HS Media Basketball Polls 2/18
Here are the latest NCPreps/HS Media Basketball Polls for the week of February 18th.
NCPreps.com/Media Basketball Poll
Boys
1A
1. Washington County (7) 21-0 - 123
2. Winston-Salem Prep (6) 19-4 - 119
3. Northwest Halifax 20-1 - 99
4. Henderson Collegiate 23-2 - 85
5. North Rowan 21-2 - 81
6. Community School of Davidson 21-3 - 63
7. West Columbus 20-3 - 53
8. Princeton 20-2 - 34
9. Hayesville 20-4 - 21
10. Bishop McGuinness 17-7 - 14
Honorable Mention: Lincoln Charter (19-6) - 9; North Stokes (17-5) - 4; Research Triangle Charter (20-3) - 4; Holmes (19-4) - 3; Starmount (18-4) - 2; Pine Lake Prep (16-7) - 1;
2A
1. Farmville Central (10) 24-0 - 127
2. Forest Hills (3) 22-2 - 118
3. East Lincoln 22-2 - 102
4. Hendersonville 19-2 - 83
5. Kinston 19-6 - 71
6. Mountain Heritage 17-2 - 53
7. Maiden 21-3 - 47
8. Greene Central 18-6 - 45
9. North Davidson 20-4 - 24
10. Walkertown 18-6 - 13
Honorable Mention:Shelby (18-5) - 9; Wilkes Central (19-3) - 7; East Rutherford (18-4) - 7; Mount Pleasant (20-4) - 1; West Stokes (17-6) - 1; Hibriten (18-4) - 1;
3A
1. Southwest Guilford (6) 24-0 - 121
2. Cox Mill (6) 22-2 - 112
3. Eastern Alamance (1) 24-0 - 110
4. Freedom 23-1 - 94
5. Northern Nash 22-1 - 75
6. Hillside 22-1 - 66
7. Williams 22-2 - 57
8. Hickory 19-4 - 36
9. Southern Lee 21-3 - 26
10.Kings Mtn. 18-5 - 12
Honorable Mention: Southern Guilford (18-4) - 2; Westover (17-5) - 1; East Wake (18-5) - 1; White Oak (20-4) - 1; Southern Durham (18-5) - 1;
4A
1. Millbrook (8) 24-0 - 125
2. South Central (5) 23-1 - 119
3. North Mecklenburg 20-3 - 103
4. Davie County 22-1 - 86
5. Holly Springs 19-3 - 65
6. West Charlotte 18-6 - 61
7. Wakefield 21-3 - 59
8. Olympic 18-4 - 45
9. Independence 18-6 - 17
10. Seventy-First 21-3 - 13
Honorable Mention: Butler (19-5) - 9; Vance (18-5) - 9; Laney (19-4) - 4;
Girls
1A
1. East Surry (5) 20-2 - 120
2. Pamlico County (6) 21-2 - 114
3. Albemarle (2) 23-1 - 100
4. Union Academy 22-1 - 82
5. Weldon 19-0 - 71
6. Avery 17-5 - 67
7. Murphy 20-4 - 51
8. Mount Airy 16-5 - 41
9. Chatham Central 17-3 - 27
10. Vance Charter 21-2 - 13
Honorable Mention: Cherokee (19-5) - 12; Bishop McGuinness (17-7) - 12; Washington County (16-2) - 3; East Carteret (15-3) - 2;
2A
1. Mountain Heritage (12) 21-0 - 129
2. Farmville Central (1) 20-0 - 117
3. East Bladen 23-1 - 101
4. NC School of Science & Math 27-0 - 74
5. East Burke 19-5 - 73
6. Bertie 21-2 - 60
7. Salisbury 20-3 - 49
8. East Duplin 22-1 - 42
9. Forbush 21-3 - 33
10. Croatan 18-1
Honorable Mention: East Rutherford (19-3) - 6; Kinston (19-5) - 6; Ledford (17-6) - 2; Newton-Conover (20-4) - 2; East Davidson (18-5) - 2; Surry Central (20-4) - 1;
3A
1. EE Smith (11) 23-1 - 126
2. Freedom (1) 23-1 - 115
3. Carson 23-1 - 104
4. Erwin (1) 23-1 - 95
5. Southeast Guilford 22-2 - 77
6. Jacksonville 18-3 - 64
7. Enka 20-4 - 49
8. Cuthbertson 21-3 - 39
9. Asheville 19-5 - 20
10. Southwestern Randolph 19-5 - 8
Honorable Mention: Hunt (18-3) - 7; Dudley (19-4) - 3; Terry Sanford (18-4) - 3; Kings Mtn (19-3) - 2; West Rowan (19-5) - 1; Charlotte Catholic (18-6) - 1; North Iredell (18-4) - 1;
4A
1. Wakefield (13) 23-1 - 130
2. Laney 23-1 - 108
3. Heritage 21-2 - 101
4. Vance 22-2 - 90
5. Southeast Raleigh 19-5 - 76
6. Leesville Road 19-3 - 66
7. Butler 22-2 - 49
8. Ragsdale 20-3 - 34
9. Northwest Guilford 19-4 - 27
10. Hickory Ridge 20-3 - 20
Honorable Mention: West Forsyth (20-3) - 7; South Central (21-3) - 6; Jordan (19-3) - 1;