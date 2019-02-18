Here are the latest NCPreps/HS Media Basketball Polls for the week of February 18th.





NCPreps.com/Media Basketball Poll

Boys

1A

1. Washington County (7) 21-0 - 123

2. Winston-Salem Prep (6) 19-4 - 119

3. Northwest Halifax 20-1 - 99

4. Henderson Collegiate 23-2 - 85

5. North Rowan 21-2 - 81

6. Community School of Davidson 21-3 - 63

7. West Columbus 20-3 - 53

8. Princeton 20-2 - 34

9. Hayesville 20-4 - 21

10. Bishop McGuinness 17-7 - 14





Honorable Mention: Lincoln Charter (19-6) - 9; North Stokes (17-5) - 4; Research Triangle Charter (20-3) - 4; Holmes (19-4) - 3; Starmount (18-4) - 2; Pine Lake Prep (16-7) - 1;





2A

1. Farmville Central (10) 24-0 - 127

2. Forest Hills (3) 22-2 - 118

3. East Lincoln 22-2 - 102

4. Hendersonville 19-2 - 83

5. Kinston 19-6 - 71

6. Mountain Heritage 17-2 - 53

7. Maiden 21-3 - 47

8. Greene Central 18-6 - 45

9. North Davidson 20-4 - 24

10. Walkertown 18-6 - 13





Honorable Mention:Shelby (18-5) - 9; Wilkes Central (19-3) - 7; East Rutherford (18-4) - 7; Mount Pleasant (20-4) - 1; West Stokes (17-6) - 1; Hibriten (18-4) - 1;





3A

1. Southwest Guilford (6) 24-0 - 121

2. Cox Mill (6) 22-2 - 112

3. Eastern Alamance (1) 24-0 - 110

4. Freedom 23-1 - 94

5. Northern Nash 22-1 - 75

6. Hillside 22-1 - 66

7. Williams 22-2 - 57

8. Hickory 19-4 - 36

9. Southern Lee 21-3 - 26

10.Kings Mtn. 18-5 - 12





Honorable Mention: Southern Guilford (18-4) - 2; Westover (17-5) - 1; East Wake (18-5) - 1; White Oak (20-4) - 1; Southern Durham (18-5) - 1;





4A

1. Millbrook (8) 24-0 - 125

2. South Central (5) 23-1 - 119

3. North Mecklenburg 20-3 - 103

4. Davie County 22-1 - 86

5. Holly Springs 19-3 - 65

6. West Charlotte 18-6 - 61

7. Wakefield 21-3 - 59

8. Olympic 18-4 - 45

9. Independence 18-6 - 17

10. Seventy-First 21-3 - 13





Honorable Mention: Butler (19-5) - 9; Vance (18-5) - 9; Laney (19-4) - 4;





Girls

1A

1. East Surry (5) 20-2 - 120

2. Pamlico County (6) 21-2 - 114

3. Albemarle (2) 23-1 - 100

4. Union Academy 22-1 - 82

5. Weldon 19-0 - 71

6. Avery 17-5 - 67

7. Murphy 20-4 - 51

8. Mount Airy 16-5 - 41

9. Chatham Central 17-3 - 27

10. Vance Charter 21-2 - 13





Honorable Mention: Cherokee (19-5) - 12; Bishop McGuinness (17-7) - 12; Washington County (16-2) - 3; East Carteret (15-3) - 2;





2A

1. Mountain Heritage (12) 21-0 - 129

2. Farmville Central (1) 20-0 - 117

3. East Bladen 23-1 - 101

4. NC School of Science & Math 27-0 - 74

5. East Burke 19-5 - 73

6. Bertie 21-2 - 60

7. Salisbury 20-3 - 49

8. East Duplin 22-1 - 42

9. Forbush 21-3 - 33

10. Croatan 18-1





Honorable Mention: East Rutherford (19-3) - 6; Kinston (19-5) - 6; Ledford (17-6) - 2; Newton-Conover (20-4) - 2; East Davidson (18-5) - 2; Surry Central (20-4) - 1;





3A

1. EE Smith (11) 23-1 - 126

2. Freedom (1) 23-1 - 115

3. Carson 23-1 - 104

4. Erwin (1) 23-1 - 95

5. Southeast Guilford 22-2 - 77

6. Jacksonville 18-3 - 64

7. Enka 20-4 - 49

8. Cuthbertson 21-3 - 39

9. Asheville 19-5 - 20

10. Southwestern Randolph 19-5 - 8





Honorable Mention: Hunt (18-3) - 7; Dudley (19-4) - 3; Terry Sanford (18-4) - 3; Kings Mtn (19-3) - 2; West Rowan (19-5) - 1; Charlotte Catholic (18-6) - 1; North Iredell (18-4) - 1;





4A

1. Wakefield (13) 23-1 - 130

2. Laney 23-1 - 108

3. Heritage 21-2 - 101

4. Vance 22-2 - 90

5. Southeast Raleigh 19-5 - 76

6. Leesville Road 19-3 - 66

7. Butler 22-2 - 49

8. Ragsdale 20-3 - 34

9. Northwest Guilford 19-4 - 27

10. Hickory Ridge 20-3 - 20





Honorable Mention: West Forsyth (20-3) - 7; South Central (21-3) - 6; Jordan (19-3) - 1;