NCPreps/HS Media Basketball Polls - 2/4
Here are the latest NCPreps/HS Media Basketball Polls for February 4th.
1A Boys
1. Washington County 16-0 (7) 104 votes
2 . WS Prep 14-4 (3) 96 votes
3. Henderson Collegiate 19-2 77 votes
4. West Columbus 17-2 (1) 73 votes
5. NW Halifax 17-1 61 votes
6. North Stokes 16-2 45 votes
7. North Rowan 17-2 44 votes
8. Community School of Davidson 16-3 30 votes
9. Holmes 16-3 23 votes
10. Bishop McGuinness 14-6 18 votes
Honorable Mention: Princeton 8, Starmount 6, Hayesville 6, Chatham Charter 5, Lincoln Charter 2, Granville Central 1, Queen's Grant 1
2A Boys
1. Farmville Central 19-0 (9) 106 votes
2. East Lincoln 19-1 98 votes
3. Forest Hills 19-2 (2) 93 votes
4. Maiden 18-2 66 votes
5. Hendersonville 16-2 51 votes
6. East Rutherford 17-2 38 votes
7. Kinston 15-6 36 votes
8. Mountain Heritage 15-2 32 votes
9. Greene Central 16-6 31 votes
10. North Davidson 15-4 20 votes
Honorable Mention: Walkertown 18, Salisbury 4, Mt Pleasant 3, Hibriten 2
3A Boys
1. Cox Mill 19-1 (10) 107 votes
2. SW Guilford 20-0 97 votes
3. Hillside 18-0 85 votes
4. Eastern Alamance 19-0 (1) 79 votes
5. Freedom 19-1 75 votes
6. Northern Nash 19-1 54 votes
7. Williams 17-2 47 votes
8. Southern Durham 16-3 35 votes
9. White Oak 18-2 11 votes
10.Hickory 15-4 10 votes
Honorable Mention: Kings Mtn 8, Mt Tabor 3, South Johnston 3, Southern Guilford 1, Southern Lee 1
4A Boys
1. Mllbrook 21-0 (9) 108 votes
2. South Central 19-1 (2) 98 votes
3. Wakefield 18-2 82 votes
4. Davie 18-1 63 votes
5. North Meck. 16-3 58 votes
6. Independence 16-4 49 votes
7. Holly Springs 17-3 47 votes
8. Vance 16-3 43 votes
9. West Charlotte 14-5 32 votes
10. Olympic 16-4 14 votes
Honorable Menrion: Laney 3, Athens Drive 3, Panther Creek 1
1A Girls
1. Pamlico 16-2 (3) 97 votes
2. East Surry 14-2 (2) 89 votes
3. Albemarle 20-1 (4) 87 votes
4. Avery 17-4 (1) 80 votes
5. Mt Airy 14-2 (1) 76 votes
6. Union Academy 18-1 52 votes
7. Weldon 14-0 41 votes
8. Cherokee 16-3 38 votes
9. Murphy 15-4 29 votes
10. Riverside Martin 14-4 12 votes
Honorable Mention: Chatham Central 10, East Carteret 4, Vance Charter 3
2A Girls
1. Mtn. Heritage 19-0 (10) 109 votes
2. Farmville Central 16-0 (1) 99 votes
3. East Duplin 18-0 84 votes
4. East Bladen 19-1 70 votes
5. East Rutherford 17-1 64 votes
6. Salisbury 16-2 55 votes
7. East Burke 16-5 40 votes
8. NC School of Science and Math 25-0 34 votes
9. Bertie 17-2 22 votes
10.Forbush 16-3 14 votes
Honorable Mention: Surry Central 3, Croatan 3, Kinston 2, Ledford 1
3A Girls
1. EE Smith 20-1 (9) 107 votes
2. Freedom 18-1 (1) 98 votes
3. Carson 19-1 84 votes
4. Erwin 20-1 79 votes
5. Enka 18-3 59 votes
6. Jacksonville 15-3 (1) 47 votes
7. SE Guilford 18-2 42 votes
8. Cuthbertson 18-2 35 votes
9. North Iredell 15-3 18 votes
10.SW Randolph 18-2 13 votes
Honorable Mention: Asheville 12, Kings Mtn 5, Statesville 3, East Wake 1
4A Girls
1. Wakefield 19-1 (9) 108 votes
2. Heritage 18-1 (1) 98 votes
3 Leesville Road 17-2 (1) 81 votes
4. Ragsdale 18-2 73 votes
5 Laney 19-1 62 votes
6. Vance 18-2 48 votes
7. Hickory Ridge 17-2 41 votes
8. SE Raleigh 15-5 34 votes
9. Butler 18-2 22 votes
10.Pine Forest 18-1 13 votes
Honorable Mention: NW Guilford 12, Mallard Creek 6, South Central 4, West Forsyth 2, Pinecrest 1