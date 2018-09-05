NCPreps.com has announced the VTO Sports Players of the Week for Week 3 of the 2018 North Carolina High School football season. We want to congratulate the following two student-athletes on their great performances on Friday night.

EASTERN NORTH CAROLINA: ATH Welton Spottsville - Havelock High School (Havelock, NC) Spottsville, a 6'0 185 pound senior accounted for over 200 total yards with 5 touchdowns in a 69-34 win over Wallace Rose Hill. He ran for 2 scores, caught 2 touchdown passes, and returned a kickoff for a score.

WESTERN NORTH CAROLINA: ATH Jayden Waddell - East Rutherford High School (Bostic, NC) Waddell, a 6'0 175 pound senior accounted for 300 total yards with 5 touchdowns in a 70-44 win over South Caldwell. He ran 6 times for 168 yards with 3 touchdowns and returned 2 kickoffs for 128 yards with 2 scores.