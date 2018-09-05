NCPreps names VTO Sports Players of the Week for Week 3
NCPreps.com has announced the VTO Sports Players of the Week for Week 3 of the 2018 North Carolina High School football season.
We want to congratulate the following two student-athletes on their great performances on Friday night.
EASTERN NORTH CAROLINA: ATH Welton Spottsville - Havelock High School (Havelock, NC)
Spottsville, a 6'0 185 pound senior accounted for over 200 total yards with 5 touchdowns in a 69-34 win over Wallace Rose Hill. He ran for 2 scores, caught 2 touchdown passes, and returned a kickoff for a score.
WESTERN NORTH CAROLINA: ATH Jayden Waddell - East Rutherford High School (Bostic, NC)
Waddell, a 6'0 175 pound senior accounted for 300 total yards with 5 touchdowns in a 70-44 win over South Caldwell. He ran 6 times for 168 yards with 3 touchdowns and returned 2 kickoffs for 128 yards with 2 scores.
Each week NCPreps.com and VTO Sports will select a player of the week from both parts of the state of North Carolina.
Schools from Rockingham, Guilford, Randolph, Montgomery, Richmond, and counties West will be considered Western NC.
Schools from Caswell, Alamance, Chatham, Moore, Scotland, and counties East will be considered Eastern NC.
Coaches can submit nominations until noon on Tuesdays to gatarams@yahoo.com and coachvince@vtosports.net.