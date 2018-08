NCPreps.com has announced that Class of 2019 RB/DE Quavaris Crouch has been selected as the NCPreps.com Pre-Season Player of the Year for the upcoming high school football season.

Crouch led the Harding Rams to a NCHSAA 4A State Championship last season by playing on both sides of the ball. The 6'3 220 pound 5-star prospect is a Top 5 player by Rivals.com and has offers from every Who's Who is college football.

Congrats to Quavaris!!