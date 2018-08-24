Here is the latest ratings for the NCPreps.com/SimmonsRatings.com Baker's Dozen for Week 2.

1A

1. Tarboro (1-0) – 137.2

2. Holmes (1-0) – 123.8

3. Mount Airy (1-0) – 122.1

4. Murphy (0-1) – 112.1

5. East Surry (1-0) – 110.5

6. Mitchell (0-1) – 108.8

7. Mountain Island Charter (1-0) – 107.5

8. North Rowan (1-0) – 104.0

9. Lakewood (1-0) – 103.1

10. West Montgomery (1-0) – 102.5

11. North Duplin (1-0) – 101.5

12. Northampton (1-0) – 101.3

13. Starmount (0-1) – 99.7





2A

1. Hibriten (1-0) – 142.8

2. Reidsville (1-0) – 139.1

3. North Davidson (1-0) – 137.3

4. East Duplin (1-0) – 134.4

5. Northeastern (1-0) – 133.9

6. South Point (0-1) – 132.6

7. Wallace-Rose Hill (1-0) – 132.3

8. Shelby (1-0) – 130.7

9. Ledford (1-0) – 127.7

10. South Granville (1-0) – 125.9

11. Mountain Heritage (1-0) – 121.9

12. Franklin (1-0) – 121.1

12. Newton-Conover (1-0) – 121.1





3A

1. Charlotte Catholic (0-1) – 156.9

2. Havelock (1-0) – 145.0

3. JH Rose (1-0) – 143.1

4. Southern Nash (1-0) – 142.3

5. Weddington (1-0) – 137.4

6. Cape Fear (1-0) – 137.2

7. Crest (1-0) – 137.1

8. Marvin Ridge (1-0) – 136.7

8. Jacksonville (1-0) – 136.7

10. Dudley (1-0) – 135.5

11. Eastern Guilford (1-0) – 135.2

12. Clayton (0-1) – 135.1

13. Kings Mountain (0-0) – 134.8





4A

1. Hough (1-0) – 165.7

2. Mallard Creek (0-0) – 163.2

3. Wake Forest (1-0) – 162.2

4. Butler (1-0) – 158.1

5. Myers Park (1-0) – 156.2

6. East Forsyth (1-0) – 154.6

7. Hoggard (1-0) – 147.4

8. Scotland County (0-1) – 146.7

9. Cardinal Gibbons (1-0) – 146.1

10. Garner (1-0) – 144.5

11. Page (1-0) – 142.8

11. Porter Ridge (1-0) – 142.8

11. Richmond County (1-0) – 142.8