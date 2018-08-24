NCPreps/SimmonsRatings Baker's Dozen - Week 2
Here is the latest ratings for the NCPreps.com/SimmonsRatings.com Baker's Dozen for Week 2.
1A
1. Tarboro (1-0) – 137.2
2. Holmes (1-0) – 123.8
3. Mount Airy (1-0) – 122.1
4. Murphy (0-1) – 112.1
5. East Surry (1-0) – 110.5
6. Mitchell (0-1) – 108.8
7. Mountain Island Charter (1-0) – 107.5
8. North Rowan (1-0) – 104.0
9. Lakewood (1-0) – 103.1
10. West Montgomery (1-0) – 102.5
11. North Duplin (1-0) – 101.5
12. Northampton (1-0) – 101.3
13. Starmount (0-1) – 99.7
2A
1. Hibriten (1-0) – 142.8
2. Reidsville (1-0) – 139.1
3. North Davidson (1-0) – 137.3
4. East Duplin (1-0) – 134.4
5. Northeastern (1-0) – 133.9
6. South Point (0-1) – 132.6
7. Wallace-Rose Hill (1-0) – 132.3
8. Shelby (1-0) – 130.7
9. Ledford (1-0) – 127.7
10. South Granville (1-0) – 125.9
11. Mountain Heritage (1-0) – 121.9
12. Franklin (1-0) – 121.1
12. Newton-Conover (1-0) – 121.1
3A
1. Charlotte Catholic (0-1) – 156.9
2. Havelock (1-0) – 145.0
3. JH Rose (1-0) – 143.1
4. Southern Nash (1-0) – 142.3
5. Weddington (1-0) – 137.4
6. Cape Fear (1-0) – 137.2
7. Crest (1-0) – 137.1
8. Marvin Ridge (1-0) – 136.7
8. Jacksonville (1-0) – 136.7
10. Dudley (1-0) – 135.5
11. Eastern Guilford (1-0) – 135.2
12. Clayton (0-1) – 135.1
13. Kings Mountain (0-0) – 134.8
4A
1. Hough (1-0) – 165.7
2. Mallard Creek (0-0) – 163.2
3. Wake Forest (1-0) – 162.2
4. Butler (1-0) – 158.1
5. Myers Park (1-0) – 156.2
6. East Forsyth (1-0) – 154.6
7. Hoggard (1-0) – 147.4
8. Scotland County (0-1) – 146.7
9. Cardinal Gibbons (1-0) – 146.1
10. Garner (1-0) – 144.5
11. Page (1-0) – 142.8
11. Porter Ridge (1-0) – 142.8
11. Richmond County (1-0) – 142.8