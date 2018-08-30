Greene Central (NC) class of 2019 athlete AJ Dupree has started the season off on the right foot.

The 6’1, 195 pounder from Snow Hill, NC plays running back and strong safety for the Rams, excelling on both sides of the field. Through two games, Dupree has recorded 274 rushing yards and two touchdowns. Defensively, he’s collected 11 tackles and a 87-yard interception return for a touchdown.

A three sport athlete, Dupree has a batting percentage of .263 on the baseball diamond and plays shooting guard for the Rams men’s basketball team.

NCPreps caught up with the Greene Central (NC) standout to get his thoughts on the 2018 season as well as an update on his recruitment.

How is your season going?

“It’s going pretty good, we’ve been playing pretty good as a whole.”

What schools are interested in you?

“I don’t have any offers yet, but I’m receiving interest from ECU, App State, Charleston Southern, North Carolina A&T, and Elon.”

What position do you prefer to play in college?

“I’ve been playing on both sides of the ball my whole life. I just want to go somewhere to play. I love playing on both offense and defense.”



Who is someone you model your game after?

“Kam Chancellor, I feel like his style of play matches mine. The way he hits, the way he covers, his complete style of play.”



Why should a college coach recruit you?

“Because I feel like I’m a very versatile player. I can play several different positions on the field and play them well.”

What are your goals for the 2018 season?

“To win a state championship.”