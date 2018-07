CARY - One of the top players at the Cary Coaching Precision Food Drive Camp was 2019 quarterback Dylan Elkins of Apex Friendship High School. Elkins is coming off a great 2017 season where he completed 68 of 146 passes for 1,097 yards with 10 touchdowns in leading the Patriots to a 6-5 record.

NCPreps.com caught up with Elkins to get his thoughts on the upcoming football season and his recruitment.