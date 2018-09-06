Jack Britt (NC) High School senior linebacker Erick Martinez is a tackling machine that is the leader of this Buccanneer defense.

The 5'11 210-pounder has amassed 29 tackles, 3 tackles for loss, and 1 forced fumble through the first three games. Last season, he collected 126 total tackles, 7 tackles for loss, and 3 sacks.

Martinez is an aggressive, downhill linebacker that has the ability to read the offense before the ball is snapped. His football IQ allows for him to always be at the right place at the right time.

"I won't be the biggest guy on the field but I can guarantee that the opposite team is watching film on where I'll be on the field," Martinez told NCPreps.

Despite starting the season off 0-3, Martinez and the Buccanners are confident that they can turn the slow start around and finish atop the Sandhills Athletic Conference.

NCPreps caught up with the Jack Britt (NC) standout to get his thoughts on the 2018 season as well as an update on his recruitment.





How is your season going?

" We’re off to a rough start being 0-3 but I think we’ll pick it up for sure."

What are your season stats so far?

"I have 29 tackles, 3 TFL's and 1 forced fumble"

What schools are interested in you?

" I am receiving interest from Campbell University and Furman University."





Why should a college coach recruit you?

"A coach will never have to question my morals and dedication to their program. I will always remain 100% coachable. I understand that I am a student first and the incredible responsibilities student-athletes have. A college roster just won't be complete without me."



What are your goals for the 2018 season?



"My personal goals are to play to the best of my abilities and to go to the college of my choice.

My goals for the team are to win games by being the most disciplined and hard working team."



