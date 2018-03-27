Class of 2020 wide receiver Joshua Crabtree is trying to get better each and every day. The sophomore from Heritage High in (N.C.) recently attended the VTO Sports Combine in Charlotte and came away with a Top 5 award. Although, he spent most of his time on the JV team, Crabtree is expecting huge things for his upcoming junior year on a very talented Huskie roster.

How did your season go?



" This season went well. I started off playing some games on varsity and then finished off on JV. We went 8-2 for the season for JV. Varsity went 10-2 and lost in 3rd round of State playoffs."

What honors or awards did you receive?

"None."

What were stats from last year?

"I had 45 receptions for 800 yards and 14 TDs in 8 games on JV team."

What are your strengths on the field?

"My height and length. In addition, my ability to use my long stride to get off the ball and create separation, and then use my jumping ability to go up and get ball if I need to. I am able to block on the run on the outside and be physical with DB’s."

What other sports do you play?

"I play basketball as well."

What schools have shown interest in you?

"Well, I am just getting started but I've heard from UNC, Wake, Penn, UMass, and NAU. But I hope it will pick up going forward after the summer and going to different college camps."

What player do you model your game after and why?

"Julio Jones because me and him have similar body and routes."

What are your plans for the off-season?

"Work on my strength, speed, and footwork. I will attend some camps, like Carolina Exposure, which I went to recently and was Top 10 receiver and obviously VTO where I earned top 5. In addition I plan to attend college camps this summer."

What are your goals on the field for 2018?

"To be consistent in running my routes and catching, and help our team win and get back to state playoffs."