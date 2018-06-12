Class of 2019 athlete Justin Olson is a versatile prospect with a rising stock.

The 6’3, 175 pound Olson caused problems for defenses all last season from the quarterback and wide receiver position. He collected nearly 1,000 all-purpose yards and 7 touchdowns during his junior campaign. The All-Meck selection has already received scholarship offers from various FCS programs such as Villanova, Richmond, Campbell, Holy Cross and Morgan State.

NCPreps.com caught up with the talented athlete to discuss his recruitment as well as his expectations for the upcoming 2018 season.

That interview can be found below:

How did your season go?

Our season went very well. It was a great turn around for our program and I felt we laid a solid foundation.

What honors or awards did you receive?

I was an All Conference receiver in the IMECK conference and Co-Offensive MVP for my team.

What were your season stats?

200 Passing yards / 2 TDs

143 Rushing yards / 1 TD

606 Receiving yards / 4 TD

What are your strengths on the field?

Definitely my ability to run routes, catch the football and make plays after the catch. I feel as if I am very tough and physical. I like to use my length to make plays.

What other sports do you play?

Track

What schools have shown interest in you?

Right now I have offers from Villanova University, Richmond University, Campbell University, Holy Cross University and Morgan State University. I have received tons of interest from other schools as well like Wake Forest, Duke, West Virginia, Harvard, Elon, Columbia, Georgia Southern, University of North Carolina at Charlotte and East Carolina.

What player do you model your game after and why?

I model my game after Julio Jones as he is a large receiver yet very fast, very shifty & very physical.

What are your plans for the off-season?

I am currently working out 1-2x a day 5 days out the week in effort to increase all of my physical attributes

What are your goals on the field for 2018?

As a team, I would like to win a state championship and continue the process of changing the culture of North Meck. As an individual I would like to do anything on the field to help my team win the state championship.