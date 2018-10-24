Mallard Creek High School (NC) defensive tackle Noah Kyei is an aggresive, smart interior lineman with a high motor. The 6'1, 265 pounder has amassed 30 tackles and four sacks through seven games, despite his playing time being shortened.

“I have only played in two full games this season. We score a lot of points so we use those opportunities to get some of the younger guys in the game," Kyei told NCPreps.

Kyei currently holds one scholarship offer from Morgan State University, a FCS program in the MEAC conference. However, the athletic senior is optimistic that more are on the way.

“I'm receiving heavy interest from James Madison, Western Carolina, Elon and Lenior Rhyne. I am looking for a program that shows consisteny and has a good, honest coaching staff," he explained.

A dominating force in the trenches, Kyei says he draws his playing style from another undersized yet impactful defensive lineman.

"I would say that I model my game after Warren Sapp. He's undersized just like I am but packs a BIG punch. He never let his size stop him from excelling on the field," said Kyei.

As the Mavericks gear up for another deep playoff run, Kyei is focused and ready to do everything he can to avenge last season's loss to Wake Forest in the NCHSAA 4A State Championship.

"I'm a hard-worker who loves the game of football. I am a leader on and off the field and I am constantly trying to find ways to improve my game. I am hungry and eager to learn more about the game I love," Kyei said.