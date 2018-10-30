NCPreps Top 10 Poll: Week 12
Here are the latest rankings from the NCPreps.com Top 10 Poll for Week 12.
1A
1. Tarboro (9-0)
2. Mount Airy (10-0)
3. Murphy (8-1)
4. Holmes (8-1)
5. North Stanly (8-2)
6. Thomas Jefferson (10-0)
7. Mitchell (8-2)
8. Pamlico (8-1)
9. Princeton (8-0)
10. Robbinsville (8-2)
2A
1. Hibriten (10-0)
2. Reidsville (9-0)
3. Northeastern (9-0)
4. South Granville (10-0)
5. North Davidson (9-1)
6. Southwest Onslow (7-2)
7. South Point (8-2)
8. Clinton (6-1)
9. Randleman (10-0)
10. Pisgah (9-1)
3A
1. Havelock (8-0)
2. Charlotte Catholic (9-1)
3. Jacksonville (7-0)
4. Hunter Huss (10-0)
5. Weddington (9-1)
6. Southern Nash (7-0)
7. Watauga (10-0)
8. Northwest Cabarrus (10-0)
9. Lee County (9-0)
10. AC Reynolds (9-1)
4A
1. Mallard Creek (8-0)
2. Hough (9-0)
3. Wake Forest (8-0)
4. Richmond County (8-1)
5. East Forsyth (9-0)
6. Vance (8-1)
7. Butler (7-2)
8. Myers Park (8-1)
9. West Meck (7-1)
10. Heritage (8-1)