NCPreps Top 10 Poll: Week 12

Deana King • NCPreps.com
Publisher

Here are the latest rankings from the NCPreps.com Top 10 Poll for Week 12.


1A

1. Tarboro (9-0)

2. Mount Airy (10-0)

3. Murphy (8-1)

4. Holmes (8-1)

5. North Stanly (8-2)

6. Thomas Jefferson (10-0)

7. Mitchell (8-2)

8. Pamlico (8-1)

9. Princeton (8-0)

10. Robbinsville (8-2)


2A

1. Hibriten (10-0)

2. Reidsville (9-0)

3. Northeastern (9-0)

4. South Granville (10-0)

5. North Davidson (9-1)

6. Southwest Onslow (7-2)

7. South Point (8-2)

8. Clinton (6-1)

9. Randleman (10-0)

10. Pisgah (9-1)


3A

1. Havelock (8-0)

2. Charlotte Catholic (9-1)

3. Jacksonville (7-0)

4. Hunter Huss (10-0)

5. Weddington (9-1)

6. Southern Nash (7-0)

7. Watauga (10-0)

8. Northwest Cabarrus (10-0)

9. Lee County (9-0)

10. AC Reynolds (9-1)


4A

1. Mallard Creek (8-0)

2. Hough (9-0)

3. Wake Forest (8-0)

4. Richmond County (8-1)

5. East Forsyth (9-0)

6. Vance (8-1)

7. Butler (7-2)

8. Myers Park (8-1)

9. West Meck (7-1)

10. Heritage (8-1)

