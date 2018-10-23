NCPreps Top 10 - Week 11
Here are the latest rankings in the NCPreps.com Top 10 Poll for week 11.
1A
1. Tarboro (8-0)
2. Mount Airy (9-0)
3. Murphy (7-1)
4. Holmes (8-1)
5. North Stanly (7-2)
6. Thomas Jefferson (9-0)
7. Mitchell (7-2)
8. Pamlico (7-1)
9. Granville Central (7-0)
10. Princeton (7-0)
2A
1. Hibriten (9-0)
2. Reidsville (8-0)
3. East Duplin (6-1)
4. Northeastern (8-0)
5. South Granville (9-0)
6. North Davidson (8-1)
7. Southwest Onslow (6-2)
8. Wallace Rose Hill (5-2)
9. South Point (7-2)
10. Clinton (5-1)
10. East Rutherford (8-1)
3A
1. Havelock (7-0)
2. Charlotte Catholic (8-1)
3. Jacksonville (6-0)
4. Hunter Huss (9-0)
5. Weddington (8-1)
6. Southern Nash (6-0)
7. Parkland (10-0) –
8. Watauga (9-0)
9. Northwest Cabarrus (9-0)
10. Lee County (8-0)
4A
1. Mallard Creek (8-0)
2. Hough (8-0)
3. Wake Forest (7-0)
4. Richmond County (7-1)
5. East Forsyth (8-0)
6. Vance (7-1)
7. Butler (6-2)
8. Myers Park (7-1)
9. West Meck (6-1)
10. Heritage (7-1)