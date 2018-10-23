Here are the latest rankings in the NCPreps.com Top 10 Poll for week 11.

1A

1. Tarboro (8-0)

2. Mount Airy (9-0)

3. Murphy (7-1)

4. Holmes (8-1)

5. North Stanly (7-2)

6. Thomas Jefferson (9-0)

7. Mitchell (7-2)

8. Pamlico (7-1)

9. Granville Central (7-0)

10. Princeton (7-0)





2A

1. Hibriten (9-0)

2. Reidsville (8-0)

3. East Duplin (6-1)

4. Northeastern (8-0)

5. South Granville (9-0)

6. North Davidson (8-1)

7. Southwest Onslow (6-2)

8. Wallace Rose Hill (5-2)

9. South Point (7-2)

10. Clinton (5-1)

10. East Rutherford (8-1)





3A

1. Havelock (7-0)

2. Charlotte Catholic (8-1)

3. Jacksonville (6-0)

4. Hunter Huss (9-0)

5. Weddington (8-1)

6. Southern Nash (6-0)

7. Parkland (10-0) –

8. Watauga (9-0)

9. Northwest Cabarrus (9-0)

10. Lee County (8-0)





4A

1. Mallard Creek (8-0)

2. Hough (8-0)

3. Wake Forest (7-0)

4. Richmond County (7-1)

5. East Forsyth (8-0)

6. Vance (7-1)

7. Butler (6-2)

8. Myers Park (7-1)

9. West Meck (6-1)

10. Heritage (7-1)