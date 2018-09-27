Here are four top games on the schedule for Week 7 of the North Carolina high school football season.

Morehead (3-2, 1-0) @ Western Alamance (4-1, 1-0)

Morehead-- Won 41-28 vs Person

" I spoke about the Panthers a few weeks back and they've only continued to impress. Senior running back Duron King accounted for 111 rushing yards and 4 touchdowns last week against Person. Despite being a "run-heavy" offense, the Panthers have an elusive slot receiver in Brad Bonds who has scored 7 touchdowns so far this season.

This match-up is a lot closer than it appears on paper. Don't be surprise if Morehead gets out to an early lead. These guys have some athletes that can do some impressive things in space."

Western Alamance-- Won 42-13 vs Rockingham County

"Western Alamance could be poised for another deep playoff run this season. The Warriors have a "swiss-army knife" athlete in senior quarterback Brayden Oakley. Through 5 games, Oakley has registered 7 touchdowns passes, 4 rushing touchdowns and one receiving score. The 6'0, 205 pounder is an underated talent that can change the dynamic of the game through the air as well as on the ground.

Senior wide receiver Jayden Neal (6'4, 200 lbs) has the ability to cause match-up problems for the Panthers defensive backs. A skilled basketball player, Neal uses his leaping ability to win most 50-50 balls.

BOTTOM LINE-- Western Alamance defeats Morehead 44-21





Purnell Swett (2-1, 0-0) @ Scotland (1-2, 0-0)

Purnell Swett -- Won 21-13 vs Douglas Byrd (8/31)

"Due to Hurricane Florence, the Rams have been out of action for two weeks. Before the cancellations, Swett beat both Douglas Byrd and Ashley in dominating fashion. Senior wide receiver Chandler Brayboy, an Elon commit, has established himself as one of the best playmakers in the southern part of the state. A two-way threat, Brayboy lines up at wide receiver and defensive back for the Rams.

Junior athlete Ben Brooks (5'10, 165 lbs) has emerged as a reliable, versatile athlete for Coach Sherman and the Rams. While Brayboy may attract the attention early, I expect Brooks to get involved in the offensive game plan early, while serving as the team's best cornerback on the defensive end."

Scotland -- Lost 41-25 to Marlboro County SC

"Similar to Purnell Swett, the Fighting Scots of Scotland High School have been inactive due to Hurricane Florence. This has been a very trying year for Coach Richard Bailey and the Scots due to injuries. However, I've raved about senior running back Joseph "Papa" McKoy for awhile now. The 5'8, 195 pounder has a much larger role this season with fellow senior back Shyheim "Smiley" McQueen going down with an injury. He also handles the return duties for the Scots.

With the loss of quarterback Bruce Wall, the Scots well be led by sophomore backup Taylor Barfield. A two-sport athlete, Barfield may surprise some with his quick throwing release due to his baseball background. He has an opportunity to make a name for himself in a heated rivalry game where the Scots have won the every match-up since 2010.'

BOTTOM LINE-- Purnell Swett upsets Scotland 31-21

Goldsboro @ James Kenan

Goldsboro -- Won 35-14 vs C.B. Aycock (9/7)

"The Cougars are off to a hot 3-1 start under new head coach Tim Ray. Against C.B. Aycock, Goldsboro accumulated 229 rushing yards behind senior running back Xzavior Bowden's 175 rushing yards and 3 touchdown performance. Bowden currently leads the team in rushing yards (520) as well as in tackles (35). Standing at 5'11, 225 pounds, Bowden is an aggressive runner who projects as a linebacker at the next level.

Junior defensive end Darius Rodgers has already registered 7 sacks so far this season. The 6'3, 210 pound pass rusher has elite speed and polished moves coming off the edge. Both Bowden and Rodgers are FBS-caliber talents."

James Kenan -- Lost 21-14 to South Johnston

"The Tigers are led by a polished quarterback in senior signal-caller John Thomas Avent. Despite his smaller stature (5'11, 175 lbs), Avent is precise with passes as he boasts 7 touchdowns and zero interceptions through 3 games.

Senior wide receiver Jalen Faison serves as Tigers main receiver and a reliable target for Avent. He has collected 16 catches for 248 yards and one touchdown. Defensively, Faison has collected 15 tackles and a 85-yard fumble return touchdown. Senior athlete Deoveon Harris is a versatile player as well that must be accounted for on both sides of the ball."

BOTTOM LINE-- Goldsboro triumphs over James Kenan 28-24









Game of The Week-- Wheatmore (5-1, 0-1) @ Trinity (4-1, 0-0)

Wheatmore -- Lost 28-14 to Randleman

"The Warriors suffered their first loss of the season last week to an undefeated Randleman Tigers team. Wheatmore is led by junior quarterback Nick Halo, who has already tossed for 17 touchdowns this season. This high-powered offense boasts several play makers such as senior wide receiver Ian Bonner and senior running back Jordan Kight.

On paper, there aren't many teams that match-up with the Warriors athletically. The determining factor is going to come down to Halo establishing a rhythm early."

Trinity-- Lost 30-6 to Southwestern Randolph

"Trinity enters this game after a surprising 30-6 loss to Southwestern Randolph. The Bulldogs were unable to establish a rhythm on the ground, resulting in the mere 6 points scored.

Senior running back Gage Taylor is a speedster that has rushed for over 500 yards and 3 touchdowns this season. At 5'6, 170 pounds, Taylor is the prototypical "scat-back" that relies on his elusiveness to make big plays.

Defensively, the Bulldogs are led by senior defensive tackle Brian Wall. Wall is a disruptive force in the trenches and will warrant a double team all game long."

BOTTOM LINE-- Wheatmore rolls Trinity 35-21