NCPreps.com has announced the VTO Sports Players of the Week for Week 9 of the 2018 North Carolina High School football season. We want to congratulate the following two student-athletes on their great performances last week.

CJ Johnson of DH Conley Matt Carter/The Wolfpacker

EASTERN NORTH CAROLINA: WR CJ Johnson - DH Conley HS (Greenville NC) Johnson, a senior wide receiver ran 3 times for 90 yards with a touchdown, caught 5 passes for 216 yards with 2 touchdowns, returned an interception for a touchdown, and returned a fumble for a score in a 47-14 win over New Bern.

Stephen Gosnell of East Surry HS

WESTERN NORTH CAROLINA: QB Stephen Gosnell - East Surry HS (Pilot Mountain NC) Gosnell, a junior ran 4 times for 146 yards with 3 touchdowns, caught 2 passes for 67 yards with 2 touchdowns, completed 4 of 6 passes for 55 yards, and returned a fumble for a score in a 70-6 win over Winston-Salem Prep.