NCPreps/VTO Sports Players of the Week for Week 9
NCPreps.com has announced the VTO Sports Players of the Week for Week 9 of the 2018 North Carolina High School football season.
We want to congratulate the following two student-athletes on their great performances last week.
EASTERN NORTH CAROLINA: WR CJ Johnson - DH Conley HS (Greenville NC)
Johnson, a senior wide receiver ran 3 times for 90 yards with a touchdown, caught 5 passes for 216 yards with 2 touchdowns, returned an interception for a touchdown, and returned a fumble for a score in a 47-14 win over New Bern.
WESTERN NORTH CAROLINA: QB Stephen Gosnell - East Surry HS (Pilot Mountain NC)
Gosnell, a junior ran 4 times for 146 yards with 3 touchdowns, caught 2 passes for 67 yards with 2 touchdowns, completed 4 of 6 passes for 55 yards, and returned a fumble for a score in a 70-6 win over Winston-Salem Prep.
Each week NCPreps.com and VTO Sports will select a player of the week from both parts of the state of North Carolina.
Schools from Rockingham, Guilford, Randolph, Montgomery, Richmond, and counties West will be considered Western NC.
Schools from Caswell, Alamance, Chatham, Moore, Scotland, and counties East will be considered Eastern NC.
Coaches can submit nominations until noon on Tuesdays to gatarams@yahoo.com and coachvince@vtosports.net.