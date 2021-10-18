Pisgah Squeaks By Tuscola 21-20

WAYNESVILLE, NC - On Friday night arguably the biggest rivalry in the state and one of the biggest rivalries in the Southeast was renewed. Western North Carolina foes, Pisgah and Tuscola high schools faced off in what would be an instant classic as Pisgah took home the Battle of Haywood with a final score of 21-20.

With roughly 15 thousand people in attendance, the environment was like none other leading up to the game. The game started off with Tuscola punching Pisgah in the mouth with an interception on the second play. This turnover resulted in a field goal and an early Tuscola 3-0 lead After a Pisgah punt, Tuscola scored again with a 3 yard touchdown run. Pisgah had offensive struggles and at the end of the first quarter the Mountaineers led 10-0.

Pisgah jump started their offense in the second quarter. Pisgah QB Logan Free connected to Caden Robinson for a long passing TD to make it a 10-7 game. Tuscola’s offense answered the challenge with a series of long passes of their own. QB Jared Pendleton had two big throws to WR Jett Benson on this drive -one pass to cross midfield into inside the 30-yard line and one pass that was a back corner tip-toe catch to make it 17-7. The packed Tuscola stands went nuts. The fans on both sides were a big factor in the game and kept the atmosphere electric.

A four-and-out for the Bears gave Tuscola great field position winding down the first half. The Mountaineers moved the ball just enough to get into field goal range and made it a 20-7 game at halftime. The Bears needed to make big halftime adjustments to get some momentum and get back into the game.

The second half started with a Tuscola punt, but it was a booming punt for 40 yards to give Pisgah poor field position. After a 5 yard penalty on first down, the Bears were on their own 5 yard line. The Bears then drove the field in 13 plays. Pounding the Tuscola defense, Pisgah’s offense line assisted in a 1-yard QB sneak to make it a one possession game. It was 20-14 at the end of the third quarter.

The Tuscola offense continued to stall after a Pisgah sack and the Mountaineers were forced to punt for the second time in a row in the second half. After trading punts and a Pisgah fumble, the Bears were not in position to take the lead until midway through the fourth quarter.

Pisgah was down 6 points with 8:18 left in the game. The Bears called a risky trick play from their own 45 to try to take the Tuscola defense off-guard. The play was a hand-off pass to sophomore WR Breydon Reynolds. With the ball in his hands to make the winning throw, he threw a dime right on the money to Caden Robinson who lunged into the end zone to tie the game. The Pisgah crowd erupted and the Bears took a 21-20 lead after the extra point was good.

The Mountaineer offense took possession with 7 minutes left and were driving the field. They got the ball down to the Pisgah 21 when senior July Ferguson made one of the biggest plays of the game, sacking the Tuscola QB back to the 37 yard line. This led to a 4th and long and a Tuscola turnover on downs.

The Tuscola defense held and forced a quick four-and-out to give the Mountaineers one last chance with 2:22 left in the game. The Mountaineers moved the ball down field with big receptions from WR Darien Lundsford and Sawyer Belue. The Mountaineers were looking good with 1:00 leff in the game. After 6 plays, the Mountaineers had moved the ball down to the 21 again. But then, two huge Tuscola penalties back to back, pushed them back to the 43. Tuscola was able to regain some of the yardage and was set to attempt a game winning field goal from the 32-yard line with 26 seconds left in the game.

The snap was good, the hold was good, but out of nowhere Pisgah defender senior Evan Easton blocked the field goal on full extension to win Pisgah the game.

This game was a great example of why high school football is loved by many, and why Haywood County is home to one of the best rivalries in the state. Pisgah moves to 7-1 and faces East Henderson at home next week. Tuscola drops to be one of the better 5-3 teams in the state and travels to Sylva next week to face Smoky Mountain High School.