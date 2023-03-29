VTO Sports hosted their Elite 100 showcase at Mallard Creek High School in Charlotte, NC, on Sunday March 26. The event had over 185 players registered from mainly North Carolina and a few other states represented to participate. Each player got quality teaching and techniques from former college/NFL players. The highlight of the event is the one-on-one competitions where the players can show off their talents. VTO Sports recognizes a Top 5 and a MVP in each position. They also select special underclassmen as well. Those players get invites to the All-American Challenge to be held July 7-9 at West Cabarrus High School in Concord, NC. NCPreps.com reached out to several players that attended the event to get their thoughts on the Elite 100:



Matthew Smith - LB - 2024 - Hillside HS (NC) What were your thoughts on the VTO Sports Elite 100? "The camp gave me an opportunity to see what I need to work on as a player, and it allowed me to compete against the top athletes."

Gavin Marshalek - QB - 2026 - Mount Carmel HS (PA) What were your thoughts on the VTO Sports Elite 100? "I loved it other than the rain lol. It was one of the most organized camps I’ve been at. A lot of reps and Coach DJ (McFadden) was great. The 7v7 was cool and a great playlist during camp with lots of energy."

Aiden Carson - RB - 2025 - Crest HS (NC) What were your thoughts on the VTO Sports Elite 100? It was good. I had a lot of fun and I met some great people. I had a great time at the camp. I enjoyed the competition, and I was able to see my growth from the last VTO camp i attended.

Aidan Cooper - OL - 2025 - Providence HS (NC) What were your thoughts on the VTO Sports Elite 100? "It was really put together. The music was good, and the coaches were cool. Overall, it was a 10/10 camp."

Cameron Melvin - ATH/LB - 2026 - Cleveland HS (NC) What were your thoughts on the VTO Sports Elite 100? "It was actually my first year playing linebacker at a combine, but I'm an athlete so I adapted fast. I really love the competition and drills. It definitely showed how my training in the weight room and skill training are paying off. Definitely would recommend any middle or high school players to come get this work."

Hunter Stalcup - RB/WR/DB - 2024 - Murphy HS (NC) What were your thoughts on the VTO Sports Elite 100? "I liked the camp a lot and thought I got some really good reps there. I did enjoy the experience and liked how they ran things."

Deity Deablo - DE - 2024 - Oak Grove HS (NC) What were your thoughts on the VTO Sports Elite 100? "I thought it was a great camp with great coaches. I came here to get great reps in to prepare myself for the Rivals Camp coming up April.”

Tres Liggons - QB - 2026 - Amherst County HS (VA) What were your thoughts on the VTO Sports Elite 100? “I really really enjoyed the whole day at the VTO camp from start to finish. Definitely hope I get the invite to the All-American. I can’t wait till the next camp to attend. It was a great camp.”