Pre-order the 2022 NC Prep Football News Yearbook

After a short absence due to the Covid pandemic, we are pleased to announce that the 2022 NC Prep Football News Yearbook will be available in mid-July. You can pre-order a copy today to ensure you get this great resource for high school football in North Carolina.

This will be the 27th edition of the publication that was started by NC Prep Football News and NCPreps.com founder Arnold Solomon back in 1991.

The publication has football profiles of all the NCHSAA football-playing schools and some NCISAA schools plus the pre-season all-state team.

There will be a limited supply of books, so the best way to get a copy is to pre-order yours today!!!

The cost of each book is $20.

For more information contact me at: gatarams@yahoo.com and deanaking1971@outlook.com

