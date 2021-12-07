Queens of the Castle - All Tournament team - Event Recap

Led the showcase with 54 points total and averaged 18.0 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 3.0 steals per game. She played outstanding during her teams' 2-1 record over the weekend. Snotherly knocked down 11 three-pointers over the three games and was clutch for her team when needed.

Led her team to a 3-0 record throughout the event by averaging 12.6 points and 10.6 rebounds per game. The Georgia signee was spectacular on both ends of the floor. Her team even ran an alley-oop play to her that she caught mid-air and laid it off the backboard.

BLYTHEWOOD, SC - Westwood High School hosted the Inaugural Queens of the Castle showcase on December 2-4, 2021. Here is a look at the top players that were named to the All-Tournament team, plus the Most Valuable Player and Most Outstanding Player. Also, a look at the top teams from the event.

EVENT RECAP

The Queens of the Castle Showcase was held over 3 days and was an opportunity for some of the top teams in America to compete during the scholastic season. Here are some of the top teams that competed.





Montverde Academy (FL) - (3-0)

Came into the event ranked No.2 by MaxPreps.com and did a great job of showing why. They played some outstanding defense and showcased some depth in scoring on the offensive side. Senior forward Janiah Barker should be in the running for National Player of the Year.





WInston Salem Christian (National) (NC) - (3-0)

This team is very talented and showed why they were in the national rankings until losing 2 games in a row in a pre-Thanksgiving showcase event. Head Coach Delaney Rudd has this team back on track and will be a tough group to beat in February and March. They defend and are starting to knock down some shots.





South Pointe HS (SC) - (1-0)

Played extremely well in their only game of the event. They really showed some great defensive ability and communication on the court. Senior Najah Lane and sophomore Victoria Morris are the offensive leaders on the court and will take them on a deep run in the SCHSL AAAA State Playoffs.





Lexington HS (SC) - (1-1)

This team has one of the best inside-outside combinations in the state with senior guard Alexis Sexton, a Francis Marion signee and junior post Lindsay Garne. They both are very talented and will be a tough matchup for the SCHSL AAAAA State Playoffs.





Winston Salem Christian (Regional) (NC) - (2-1)

Strong showing by this team and impressive level of play by junior guard Brecken Snotherly. She made some big time plays for her team. This group is tough and if their bench starts to develop, they will be a tough out during the NC state tournament.





Peter London

Carolina Girls Hoops Report



