Rolesville’s Brown Picks South Florida
Class of 2022 quarterback Byrum Brown of Rolesville (NC) High announced Thursday that he has verbally committed to play football at the University of South Florida.
The 6-foot-3, 195-pound signal caller also has offers from Appalachian State, Campbell, Florida A&M, Fordham, Furman, Georgia State, Miami (OH), North Carolina A&T, and North Carolina Central.
Brown helped led the Rams to a 4AA state runner-up during the spring 2021 season. He passed for nearly 1,900 yards with 20 touchdowns and ran for another 600 yards with 10 touchdowns.
NCPreps.com caught up with Brown on Thursday to get the latest on his decision.
NCPREPS: Why did you decide to commit to South Florida?
BROWN: “The family atmosphere and I love the coaches. The offense they run has produced good quarterbacks and they go to the league (Deshaun Watson, and Trevor Lawrence). They were up front and honest with me from the start. The area is nice not like a college town soI really love the area as well.”
NCPREPS: What does South Florida coaching staff like about your game?
BROWN: “They liked my throwing motion, my athleticism, and my ability to extend plays.”
NCPREPS: What have you been working on during the off-season?
BROWN: “Honestly, I’ve been recovering from my hip injury and making sure my body is 100% ready to go. But my focus is getting stronger in the weight room and maintaining my form with my trainer.”