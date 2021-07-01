Rolesville’s Brown Picks South Florida

Class of 2022 quarterback Byrum Brown of Rolesville (NC) High announced Thursday that he has verbally committed to play football at the University of South Florida.

The 6-foot-3, 195-pound signal caller also has offers from Appalachian State, Campbell, Florida A&M, Fordham, Furman, Georgia State, Miami (OH), North Carolina A&T, and North Carolina Central.

Brown helped led the Rams to a 4AA state runner-up during the spring 2021 season. He passed for nearly 1,900 yards with 20 touchdowns and ran for another 600 yards with 10 touchdowns.

NCPreps.com caught up with Brown on Thursday to get the latest on his decision.