NCPreps - Scott Miller to step down at South Iredell following 2021 season

Change is an inevitable part of life. Some changes are good, and some are bad; but no matter what, there will always be change. For South Iredell head football coach Scott Miller, that change will come at the end of this spring season, and his resolve about that decision is strong.





“The time is right. It’s just time,” Miller stated on Friday as he announced that he will be stepping down from his role at the end of this spring season. “I told the guys that there comes a time in people’s lives, you know, where all good things must come to an end. You want to have the opportunity to go out the way you want,” he adds of his decision.





He had the discussion with his coaches earlier in the week and informed the players of his departure on Friday.





“I always told myself, whenever I was finished, I didn’t want to have the last game, then wait a couple of days and then talk to the kids and tell them. It just didn’t feel right. It’s like a sad goodbye.” Miller reflected.





Miller began his career at South in 2006 as an assistant for J.K. Adkins, following a stint as an assistant on the staff at Mooresville High School under Mike Carter.





He took over as the head coach of the Vikings program in 2010, posting an 11-0 regular-season record before losing to Forest Hills, 31-30 in the 1st round of the state playoffs, this coming after the Vikings posted a 4-8 record the previous year.





In his first three years at the helm, Miller’s teams went a combined 38-4, with the 2012 campaign ending in 30-27 state championship victory over Carrboro.





Consistency and discipline have been common trademarks of his program and something he is very proud of when thinking back on his teams.





“The program has been disciplined, and the other teams (we’ve competed against) know that we are a well-coached and well-disciplined team and that we will fight all the way to the end of the game; and that we won’t be an easy out for anybody, and that’s something I have been proud of,” he adds.





The change in the community and atmosphere surrounding this program is something else Miller also thinks about fondly, regarding his tenure at South.





The process of turning a program around that had won less than 40 games in the ten years prior to 2010, became evident the moment he took over, as his teams have compiled a 95-37 record thus far during his time leading the program.





“The rebuild of the program was the biggest thing for us coaches and for me, looking back at it. The fanfare with the kids and the community, from when I first got there in 2005. The student section, everyone has a lot of pride. That’s one of my favorite accomplishments,” he adds. “It’s been a privilege and an honor to be the head coach for this school and community.”





Miller, who turned 47 earlier this month, has certainly had a lot of experiences to reflect on, but one stands out above the rest. “Luckily for me, I’ve got to do a lot of great things in my life. I got to serve my country in the Army, I got to serve a great city and county as a Police Officer in Charlotte. Then one of the highlights of my life, I got to serve a great community as a Head Football Coach,” he adds.

When asked what was next, his answer was easy. “I’ve been going hard at it for a long time. It’s time to slow down a little bit, focus on family and my health, and maybe kick back just a little bit,” he says of his plans. “I’ve been running hard and going hard for a long time, with the army, being a police officer, and being a coach. I’ve never been one of those guys that had weekends off and it will be nice to relax a little bit.





Miller will be very present as he will continue his role in the building at South Iredell and will be coaching track and field following the football season. “I’m looking forward to being a big fan of the Vikings football,” he adds.





His legacy at the school is a great one, not only his success on the gridiron and turning South Iredell into an annual contender, but the positive impacts and effects on his players and assistant coaches’ lives being just as impactful and obvious. “I wanted to leave the program better than when we took over, and I think it is,” Miller concluded.





His team will open up the 2020-21 spring campaign next Friday at home against Alexander Central.