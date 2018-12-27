RALEIGH - South Central (10-0) beat Leesville Road, 68-45, in the John Wall Holiday Invitational on Thursday evening.

UNC commit Day'Ron Sharpe finished with 14 points and 21 rebounds for South Central.

Leesville Road's (6-5) Carter Whitt lead the Pride with 15 points and 3 assists in a losing effort.

The victory means South Central advances to the final of the T.J. Warren Bracket.

The Falcons will face the winner of Ranney School (NJ) and West Charlotte on Dec. 29.



