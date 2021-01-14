NCPreps - Silas Demary is Next Guard to Come Out of Millbrook

Last season, Demary played in 23 games for the 23-4 Wildcats, while averaging 4.3 points and shooting 41% from three. This year, Demary is being looked at as a leader for the team.

Like clockwork, every year Raleigh, NC/Millbrook High puts a great set of guards out on the floor. The 2020-2021 team is no different, this year that group is led by Silas Demary .

“My role on the team this year is to be a leader, be a focal point and a leader on this team and help others around me be better.”

Fourth year Millbrook Head Coach Chris Davis is ecstatic with what Silas is bringing to the table.

“Silas is a tough guard, he defends extremely well and is a great leader. I love how he can get to the rim and he plays super physical. He can also shoot it! I love his development and his upside is very promising.”

Being one of the best players on one of the best teams in the state is sure to bring the interest of college coaches, and currently, Demary is leading the 2-0 Wildcats in scoring at 16.5 per game.

“I have no offers on the table yet, but most recently I’ve heard from Virginia Tech, Presbyterian, Appalachian State and UT-Martin.”

His communication with these schools, albeit fairly new, has been consistent across the board.

“They’ve all said they like my game and want me to come to campus and want to see me off the court and keep a tight relationship with me.”

Right now, Demary is focused on the season and he knows who he is as a player and what he has to do for this team to succeed.

“I like to play with pace, get downhill a lot and get to my spots, hit my shots. I am also a solid defender.”