Simmons Ratings Rankings For Week 10
Here the rankings from Brian Simmons of SimmonsRatings.com for week 10 of the 2021 fall high school football season.
For the complete list of rankings for 1A through 4A, click here: SIMMONS RATINGS
1A RANKINGS
1. Mount Airy (7-0) - 133.7
2. Eastern Randolph (6-0) - 129.3
3. Mitchell (5-2) - 120.9
4. Thomasville (6-1) - 120.2
5. Tarboro (7-1) - 118.8
6. Northside-Pinetown (6-1) - 111.6
7. Murphy (5-2) - 108.1
8. Mountain Heritage (5-1) - 107.5
9. North Moore (7-0) - 106.6
10. Andrews (5-1) - 104.5
2A RANKINGS
1. Maiden (8-0) - 139.0
2. Reidsville (7-0) - 137.0
3. Wallace-Rose Hill (7-1) - 136.5
4. Shelby (7-1) - 135.8
5. Northeastern (7-0) - 135.5
6. Salisbury (8-0) - 133.7
7. Whiteville (7-0) - 133.0
8. East Surry (7-0) - 130.0
9. Monroe (4-1) - 129.9
10. Princeton (7-0) - 129.7
3A RANKINGS
1. Seventy-First (8-0) - 146.9
2. Dudley (7-1) - 141.7
3. Scotland (5-2) - 136.0
4. Eastern Alamance (5-1) - 135.6
5. Lee County (5-3) - 133.9
6. Hunt (7-1) - 133.5
7. Northern Nash (7-1) - 132.7
8. West Charlotte (5-2) - 131.5
9. Kings Mountain (7-1) - 131.4
10. Southern Nash (7-0) - 130.9
4A RANKINGS
1. Hough (8-0) - 164.6
2. Cleveland (7-0) - 162.9
3. Chambers (7-1) - 159.7
4. Grimsley (8-0) - 158.0
5. Myers Park (6-2) - 154.6
5. East Forsyth (6-1) - 154.6
7. Cardinal Gibbons (6-2) - 153.5
8. Northern Guilford (8-0) - 153.2
9. Glenn (6-1) - 152.6
10. New Bern (8-1) - 152.3
PRIVATE/INDEPENDENT RANKINGS
1. Rabun Gap (GA) (6-1) - 141.7
2. Charlotte Latin (7-1) - 133.8
3. Christ School (2-4) - 126.8
4. Charlotte Christian (3-4) - 125.9
5. Providence Day (4-3) - 125.3
6. Cabarrus (6-1) - 121.0
7. Harrell Christian (7-1) - 116.8
8. Metrolina Christian (7-1) - 111.3
9. Ravenscroft (6-2) - 109.7
10. Asheville School (5-2) - 106.0