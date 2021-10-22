 NCPreps - Simmons Ratings Rankings For Week 10
Simmons Ratings Rankings For Week 10

Deana King
I’m a 1993 graduate of Wingate University. I’ve been covering N.C. high school sports for over 25 years.

Here the rankings from Brian Simmons of SimmonsRatings.com for week 10 of the 2021 fall high school football season.

For the complete list of rankings for 1A through 4A, click here: SIMMONS RATINGS

1A RANKINGS

1. Mount Airy (7-0) - 133.7

2. Eastern Randolph (6-0) - 129.3

3. Mitchell (5-2) - 120.9

4. Thomasville (6-1) - 120.2

5. Tarboro (7-1) - 118.8

6. Northside-Pinetown (6-1) - 111.6

7. Murphy (5-2) - 108.1

8. Mountain Heritage (5-1) - 107.5

9. North Moore (7-0) - 106.6

10. Andrews (5-1) - 104.5


Complete 1A List


2A RANKINGS

1. Maiden (8-0) - 139.0

2. Reidsville (7-0) - 137.0

3. Wallace-Rose Hill (7-1) - 136.5

4. Shelby (7-1) - 135.8

5. Northeastern (7-0) - 135.5

6. Salisbury (8-0) - 133.7

7. Whiteville (7-0) - 133.0

8. East Surry (7-0) - 130.0

9. Monroe (4-1) - 129.9

10. Princeton (7-0) - 129.7

COMPLETE 2A LIST


3A RANKINGS

1. Seventy-First (8-0) - 146.9

2. Dudley (7-1) - 141.7

3. Scotland (5-2) - 136.0

4. Eastern Alamance (5-1) - 135.6

5. Lee County (5-3) - 133.9

6. Hunt (7-1) - 133.5

7. Northern Nash (7-1) - 132.7

8. West Charlotte (5-2) - 131.5

9. Kings Mountain (7-1) - 131.4

10. Southern Nash (7-0) - 130.9

COMPLETE 3A LIST


4A RANKINGS

1. Hough (8-0) - 164.6

2. Cleveland (7-0) - 162.9

3. Chambers (7-1) - 159.7

4. Grimsley (8-0) - 158.0

5. Myers Park (6-2) - 154.6

5. East Forsyth (6-1) - 154.6

7. Cardinal Gibbons (6-2) - 153.5

8. Northern Guilford (8-0) - 153.2

9. Glenn (6-1) - 152.6

10. New Bern (8-1) - 152.3

COMPLETE 4A LIST


PRIVATE/INDEPENDENT RANKINGS

1. Rabun Gap (GA) (6-1) - 141.7

2. Charlotte Latin (7-1) - 133.8

3. Christ School (2-4) - 126.8

4. Charlotte Christian (3-4) - 125.9

5. Providence Day (4-3) - 125.3

6. Cabarrus (6-1) - 121.0

7. Harrell Christian (7-1) - 116.8

8. Metrolina Christian (7-1) - 111.3

9. Ravenscroft (6-2) - 109.7

10. Asheville School (5-2) - 106.0

COMPLETE LIST

