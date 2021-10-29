Simmons Ratings Rankings For Week 11
Here the rankings from Brian Simmons of SimmonsRatings.com for week 11 of the 2021 fall high school football season.
For the complete list of rankings for 1A through 4A, click here: SIMMONS RATINGS
1A RANKINGS
1. Eastern Randolph (8-0) - 132.6
2. Mount Airy (9-0) - 131..9
3. Mitchell (7-2) - 120.1
4. Tarboro (8-1) - 118.6
5. Thomasville (6-2) - 113.0
6. Robbinsville (5-3) - 109.1
7. Northside-Pinetown (8-1) - 108.5
8. Murphy (6-3) - 106.8
9. North Moore (8-1) - 105.4
9. Mountain Heritage (6-2) - 105.4
2A RANKINGS
1. Maiden (9-0) - 137.9
2. Reidsville (8-0) - 137.8
2. Shelby (8-1) - 137.8
4. Salisbury (8-0) - 133.6
5. Northeastern (8-0) - 132.5
6. Hendersonville (7-1) - 131.8
7. Whiteville (8-0) - 131.7
8. Monroe (5-1) - 131.6
9. Wallace Rose Hill (7-2) - 131.5
10. East Surry (8-0) - 129.8
3A RANKINGS
1. Seventy-First (9-0) - 144.7
2. Dudley (8-1) - 142.6
3. Lee County (6-3) - 136.2
4. Eastern Alamance (6-1) - 136.1
5. Northern Nash (8-1) - 133.9
6. Hunt (8-1) - 133.4
7. Kings Mountain (8-1) - 132.9
8. West Charlotte (5-3) - 131.9
9. Scotland (5-3) - 131.7
10. Havelock (6-2) - 129.8
4A RANKINGS
1. Hough (9-0) - 163.3
2. Cleveland (8-0) - 162.2
3. Grimsley (9-0) - 158.4
3. Chambers (8-1) - 158.4
5. East Forsyth (7-1) - 154.8
6. New Bern (9-1) - 153.6
7. Northern Guilford (9-0) - 152. 4
8. Wake Forest (7-2) - 152.3
9. Richmond County (8-1) - 151.7
10. Glenn (6-2) - 151.4
PRIVATE/INDEPENDENT RANKINGS
1. Rabun Gap (GA) (6-2) - 136.2
2. Charlotte Latin (8-1) - 133.6
3. Providence Day (5-3) - 130.4
4. Christ School (3-4) - 128.1
5. Charlotte Christian (3-5) - 125.6
6. Harrells Christian (8-1) - 120.1
7. Cabarrus (6-2) - 117.9
8. Metrolina Christian (8-1) - 113.6
9. Ravenscroft (6-3) - 104.7
9. Asheville School (6-2) -104.7