 NCPreps - Simmons Ratings Rankings For Week 11
{{ timeAgo('2021-10-29 13:34:32 -0500') }} football Edit

Simmons Ratings Rankings For Week 11

Deana King
Publisher
@NCPreps
I’m a 1993 graduate of Wingate University. I’ve been covering N.C. high school sports for over 25 years.

Here the rankings from Brian Simmons of SimmonsRatings.com for week 11 of the 2021 fall high school football season.

For the complete list of rankings for 1A through 4A, click here: SIMMONS RATINGS

1A RANKINGS

1. Eastern Randolph (8-0) - 132.6

2. Mount Airy (9-0) - 131..9

3. Mitchell (7-2) - 120.1

4. Tarboro (8-1) - 118.6

5. Thomasville (6-2) - 113.0

6. Robbinsville (5-3) - 109.1

7. Northside-Pinetown (8-1) - 108.5

8. Murphy (6-3) - 106.8

9. North Moore (8-1) - 105.4

9. Mountain Heritage (6-2) - 105.4

Complete 1A List


2A RANKINGS

1. Maiden (9-0) - 137.9

2. Reidsville (8-0) - 137.8

2. Shelby (8-1) - 137.8

4. Salisbury (8-0) - 133.6

5. Northeastern (8-0) - 132.5

6. Hendersonville (7-1) - 131.8

7. Whiteville (8-0) - 131.7

8. Monroe (5-1) - 131.6

9. Wallace Rose Hill (7-2) - 131.5

10. East Surry (8-0) - 129.8

COMPLETE 2A LIST


3A RANKINGS

1. Seventy-First (9-0) - 144.7

2. Dudley (8-1) - 142.6

3. Lee County (6-3) - 136.2

4. Eastern Alamance (6-1) - 136.1

5. Northern Nash (8-1) - 133.9

6. Hunt (8-1) - 133.4

7. Kings Mountain (8-1) - 132.9

8. West Charlotte (5-3) - 131.9

9. Scotland (5-3) - 131.7

10. Havelock (6-2) - 129.8

COMPLETE 3A LIST


4A RANKINGS

1. Hough (9-0) - 163.3

2. Cleveland (8-0) - 162.2

3. Grimsley (9-0) - 158.4

3. Chambers (8-1) - 158.4

5. East Forsyth (7-1) - 154.8

6. New Bern (9-1) - 153.6

7. Northern Guilford (9-0) - 152. 4

8. Wake Forest (7-2) - 152.3

9. Richmond County (8-1) - 151.7

10. Glenn (6-2) - 151.4

COMPLETE 4A LIST


PRIVATE/INDEPENDENT RANKINGS

1. Rabun Gap (GA) (6-2) - 136.2

2. Charlotte Latin (8-1) - 133.6

3. Providence Day (5-3) - 130.4

4. Christ School (3-4) - 128.1

5. Charlotte Christian (3-5) - 125.6

6. Harrells Christian (8-1) - 120.1

7. Cabarrus (6-2) - 117.9

8. Metrolina Christian (8-1) - 113.6

9. Ravenscroft (6-3) - 104.7

9. Asheville School (6-2) -104.7

COMPLETE LIST

