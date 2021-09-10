Simmons Ratings Rankings For Week 4
Here the rankings from Brian Simmons of SimmonsRatings.com for week 4 of the 2021 fall high school football season.
For the complete list of rankings for 1A through 4A, click here: SIMMONS RATINGS
1A RANKINGS
1. Eastern Randolph (2-0-0) - 136.1
2. Tarboro (2-1-0) - 124.3
3. Mount Airy (3-0-0) - 123.6
4. Mitchell (2-1-0) - 122.0
5. Robbinsville (1-1-0) - 112.3
6. Murphy (1-1-0) - 111.3
7. Mountain Heritage (1-1-0) - 110.8
8. Thomasville (2-0-0) - 104.8
9. Thomas Jefferson (2-0-0) - 104.6
10. North Rowan (2-0-0) - 101.5
2A RANKINGS
1. Reidsville (2-0-0) - 146.7
2. Shelby (2-0-0) - 139.6
3. Salisbury (2-0-0) - 139.5
4. Northeastern (2-0-0) - 134.4
5. Edenton Holmes (1-0-0) - 133.6
6. Wallace Rose Hill (2-0-0) - 131.7
7. Maiden (2-0-0) - 128.8
8. Whiteville (2-0-0) - 127.7
9. Kinston (3-0-0) - 125.1
10. Burns (2-1-0) - 124.9
3A RANKINGS
1. Havelock (1-0-0) - 143.8
1. Scotland (2-1-0) - 143.8
3. Lee County (2-1-0) - 135.1
3. Seventy-First (2-0-) - 135.1
5. Oak Grove (2-1-0) - 134.5
6. Dudley (2-1-0) - 134.2
7. Crest (0-1-0) - 131.5
8. Kings Mountain (2-1-0) - 129.9
9. Northern Nash (2-0-0) - 128.8
10. Jacksonville (2-0-0) - 128.0
4A RANKINGS
1. Chambers (3-0-0) - 170.6
2. Cleveland (2-0-0) - 164.3
3. Cardinal Gibbons (2-1-0) - 163.8
4. Hough (2-0-0) - 161.0
5. Grimsley (2-0-0) - 160.0
6. Wake Forest (3-0-0) - 159.4
7. Myers Park (2-1-0) - 157.3
8. Richmond Senior (2-1-0) - 155..3
9. East Forsyth (2-0-0) - 155.3
10. Weddington (3-0-0) - 152.0COMPLETE LIST
PRIVATE/INDEPENDENT RANKINGS
1. Charlotte Christian (1-1-) - 134.0
2. Christ School (0-1-0) - 132.3
3. Rabun Ga (GA) (2-1-0) - 129.2
4. Providence Day (0-2-0) - 124.5
5. Charlotte Latin (2-0-0) - 121.3
6. Harrells Christian (3-0-0) - 115.9
7. High Point Christian (1-1-0) - 111.2
8. Cabarrus (1-0-0) - 108.3
9. Charlotte Country Day (0-2-0) - 106.8
10. Trinity Christian (0-0-0) - 101.7