 NCPreps - Simmons Ratings Rankings For Week 4
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-09-10 06:52:42 -0500') }} football Edit

Simmons Ratings Rankings For Week 4

Deana King • NCPreps
Publisher
@NCPreps
I’m a 1993 graduate of Wingate University. I’ve been covering N.C. high school sports for over 25 years.

Here the rankings from Brian Simmons of SimmonsRatings.com for week 4 of the 2021 fall high school football season.

For the complete list of rankings for 1A through 4A, click here: SIMMONS RATINGS

1A RANKINGS

1. Eastern Randolph (2-0-0) - 136.1

2. Tarboro (2-1-0) - 124.3

3. Mount Airy (3-0-0) - 123.6

4. Mitchell (2-1-0) - 122.0

5. Robbinsville (1-1-0) - 112.3

6. Murphy (1-1-0) - 111.3

7. Mountain Heritage (1-1-0) - 110.8

8. Thomasville (2-0-0) - 104.8

9. Thomas Jefferson (2-0-0) - 104.6

10. North Rowan (2-0-0) - 101.5

Complete List


2A RANKINGS

1. Reidsville (2-0-0) - 146.7

2. Shelby (2-0-0) - 139.6

3. Salisbury (2-0-0) - 139.5

4. Northeastern (2-0-0) - 134.4

5. Edenton Holmes (1-0-0) - 133.6

6. Wallace Rose Hill (2-0-0) - 131.7

7. Maiden (2-0-0) - 128.8

8. Whiteville (2-0-0) - 127.7

9. Kinston (3-0-0) - 125.1

10. Burns (2-1-0) - 124.9

COMPLETE LIST


3A RANKINGS

1. Havelock (1-0-0) - 143.8

1. Scotland (2-1-0) - 143.8

3. Lee County (2-1-0) - 135.1

3. Seventy-First (2-0-) - 135.1

5. Oak Grove (2-1-0) - 134.5

6. Dudley (2-1-0) - 134.2

7. Crest (0-1-0) - 131.5

8. Kings Mountain (2-1-0) - 129.9

9. Northern Nash (2-0-0) - 128.8

10. Jacksonville (2-0-0) - 128.0

COMPLETE LIST


4A RANKINGS

1. Chambers (3-0-0) - 170.6

2. Cleveland (2-0-0) - 164.3

3. Cardinal Gibbons (2-1-0) - 163.8

4. Hough (2-0-0) - 161.0

5. Grimsley (2-0-0) - 160.0

6. Wake Forest (3-0-0) - 159.4

7. Myers Park (2-1-0) - 157.3

8. Richmond Senior (2-1-0) - 155..3

9. East Forsyth (2-0-0) - 155.3

10. Weddington (3-0-0) - 152.0COMPLETE LIST


PRIVATE/INDEPENDENT RANKINGS

1. Charlotte Christian (1-1-) - 134.0

2. Christ School (0-1-0) - 132.3

3. Rabun Ga (GA) (2-1-0) - 129.2

4. Providence Day (0-2-0) - 124.5

5. Charlotte Latin (2-0-0) - 121.3

6. Harrells Christian (3-0-0) - 115.9

7. High Point Christian (1-1-0) - 111.2

8. Cabarrus (1-0-0) - 108.3

9. Charlotte Country Day (0-2-0) - 106.8

10. Trinity Christian (0-0-0) - 101.7

COMPLETE LIST

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}