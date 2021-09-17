 NCPreps - Simmons Ratings Rankings For Week 5
Simmons Ratings Rankings For Week 5

Here the rankings from Brian Simmons of SimmonsRatings.com for week 4 of the 2021 fall high school football season.

For the complete list of rankings for 1A through 4A, click here: SIMMONS RATINGS

1A RANKINGS

1. Eastern Randolph (3-0) - 129.0

2. Mount Airy (4-0) - 128.4

3. Tarboro (3-1) - 126.2

4. Thomasville (3-0) - 120.3

5. Mitchell (2-2) - 114.3

6. Robbinsville (1-1) - 112.3

7. Mountain Heritage (1-1) - 110.7

7. Murphy (1-2) - 110.7

9. Andrews (3-0) - 108.0

10. Thomas Jefferson (2-0) - 105.0

Complete List


2A RANKINGS

1. Reidsville (3-0) - 144.1

2. Shelby (2-1) - 138.9

3. Salisbury (3-0) - 138.2

4. Northeastern (2-0) - 134.8

5. Edenton Holmes (1-0) - 131.4

6. Wallace Rose Hill (2-1) - 129.7

7. Maiden (3-0) - 129.1

8. Whiteville (2-0) - 128.3

9. Kinston (4-0) - 125.8

10. St. Pauls (2-0) - 125.0

COMPLETE LIST


3A RANKINGS

1. Seventy-First (3-0) - 140.9

2. Scotland (3-1) - 138.4

3. Lee County (3-1) - 137.9

4. Dudley (2-1) - 134.3

5. Oak Grove (2-1) - 134.2

6. Havelock (2-0) - 133.9

7. Jacksonville (3-0) - 131.5

8. Kings Mountain (2-1) - 128.0

9. Pisgah (3-0) - 126.9

10. Hunt (2-1) - 126.8

COMPLETE LIST


4A RANKINGS

1. Chambers (4-0) - 168.6

2. Cardinal Gibbons (3-1) - 167.7

3. Cleveland (3-0) - 165.7

4. Grimsley (3-0) - 162.6

5. Hough (3-0) - 161.7

6. Ardrey Kell (3-0) - 157.1

7. Richmond Senior (3-1) - 156.8

8. East Forsyth (3-0) - 156.5

9. Wake Forest (3-1) - 155.8

10. Myers Park (2-2) - 154.5

COMPLETE LIST


PRIVATE/INDEPENDENT RANKINGS

not updated yet

COMPLETE LIST

