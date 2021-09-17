Simmons Ratings Rankings For Week 5
Here the rankings from Brian Simmons of SimmonsRatings.com for week 4 of the 2021 fall high school football season.
For the complete list of rankings for 1A through 4A, click here: SIMMONS RATINGS
1A RANKINGS
1. Eastern Randolph (3-0) - 129.0
2. Mount Airy (4-0) - 128.4
3. Tarboro (3-1) - 126.2
4. Thomasville (3-0) - 120.3
5. Mitchell (2-2) - 114.3
6. Robbinsville (1-1) - 112.3
7. Mountain Heritage (1-1) - 110.7
7. Murphy (1-2) - 110.7
9. Andrews (3-0) - 108.0
10. Thomas Jefferson (2-0) - 105.0
2A RANKINGS
1. Reidsville (3-0) - 144.1
2. Shelby (2-1) - 138.9
3. Salisbury (3-0) - 138.2
4. Northeastern (2-0) - 134.8
5. Edenton Holmes (1-0) - 131.4
6. Wallace Rose Hill (2-1) - 129.7
7. Maiden (3-0) - 129.1
8. Whiteville (2-0) - 128.3
9. Kinston (4-0) - 125.8
10. St. Pauls (2-0) - 125.0
3A RANKINGS
1. Seventy-First (3-0) - 140.9
2. Scotland (3-1) - 138.4
3. Lee County (3-1) - 137.9
4. Dudley (2-1) - 134.3
5. Oak Grove (2-1) - 134.2
6. Havelock (2-0) - 133.9
7. Jacksonville (3-0) - 131.5
8. Kings Mountain (2-1) - 128.0
9. Pisgah (3-0) - 126.9
10. Hunt (2-1) - 126.8
4A RANKINGS
1. Chambers (4-0) - 168.6
2. Cardinal Gibbons (3-1) - 167.7
3. Cleveland (3-0) - 165.7
4. Grimsley (3-0) - 162.6
5. Hough (3-0) - 161.7
6. Ardrey Kell (3-0) - 157.1
7. Richmond Senior (3-1) - 156.8
8. East Forsyth (3-0) - 156.5
9. Wake Forest (3-1) - 155.8
10. Myers Park (2-2) - 154.5
PRIVATE/INDEPENDENT RANKINGS
